Listen to Summit County’s history: They weren’t all prostitutes and gamblers
March 8, 2018
Dr. Sandie Mather was the latest presenter at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum’s Winter Lecture Series. On Wednesday, March 7, Mather presented “They weren’t all prostitutes and gamblers,” about the lives of the women living in Summit County in the 1880s and 1890s.
Mather is a local historian and author who has been involved in the Summit Historical Society since the 1970s. Much of the information she included in her presentation was from her book, “They Weren’t All Prostitutes and Gamblers: The Women of Summit County from 1859 to the Turn of the Century.”
Listen to Mather’s presentation here:
