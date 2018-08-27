Listen to Summit Daily news updates on your smart speaker or podcast app

With just a couple of simple steps, you can be listening to the Summit Daily News each morning on your smart speakers.

Story continues under video.

On Amazon Alexa:

Search for the Summit Daily skills on your Amazon Alexa app, and click “Enable.” Enable both of the two Summit Daily skills to listen to the news as part of your Flash Briefing and on-demand.

skills on your Amazon Alexa app, and click “Enable.” Enable both of the two Summit Daily skills to listen to the news as part of your Flash Briefing and on-demand. Once the Flash Briefing is enabled, Ask Alexa: “Alexa, what’s in the news?” or “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?” to hear the latest news stories.

To listen to news on-demand from the Summit Daily, ask your Alexa, "Alexa, what's the latest from Summit Daily?"

Listening to multiple Flash Briefings? Hear news from the Summit Daily first each day by selecting Flash Briefing in the Settings on your Amazon Alexa app. Select “Edit Order” and move Summit Daily to the top of your list.

Watch instructions for Alexa (Google Home instructions below):

On Google Home:

Conversational Action:

Ask your Google Home, "Ok Google, talk to Summit Daily"

Narrative News:

Ask your Google Home, "Ok Google, what's the latest from Summit Daily?", "Ok Google, play Summit Daily" or "Ok Google, open Summit Daily"

Or, to listen to the latest news from your default news providers, say “Say "Ok Google" or “Hey Google," then… “Catch me up," “Listen to the news," or "Tell me the news.” To add Summit Daily as a default news provider in Google Home:

Open the Google Home app

Tap “ More settings” “ News .”

.” To add a news source, tap “Add news sources” and tap the check mark next to the sources you want to add.

To change the order of the list:

Tap Change order and hold the hashmark next to the news source. Drag the news source up or down.

The Summit Daily updates are also available on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify and Google Play.

Questions or issues? Contact digital engagement editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com.