Make Frisco brings ice luminary display to Frisco Historic Park

Diane Harty and Patti Callahan work on an ice installation at the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street in Frisco on Jan. 29, part of Make Frisco's “Frozen Frisco” installation in 2020.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily Archives

Thr Make Frisco Arts Collective will have an ice luminary display starting on Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Frisco Historic Park on Main Street.

The installation will be on display through Jan. 31 with the lighted ice sculptures located primarily at the park. According to a press release, the display will be similar to the “Frozen Frisco” exhibit from last year, though this year the displays are are being hosted at the park to provide artists more space during the installation.

“It’s nice to bring light through art into our community during what is otherwise a dark time, both figuratively and literally, as we wait for days to get longer and the tough times created by the pandemic to subside.” said Frisco Councilwoman Melissa Sherburne in the release. “… I look forward to seeing what the artists come up with, and to celebrate the revitalization of art in public spaces as MAKE Frisco creates opportunities for collaboration and brings people together around art.”

Make Frisco is a collection of artists, craftspeople and art-minded community members, who are all based in Frisco. This group has a mission of bringing the community together around art with a focus on art and exhibit spaces, community art projects and commissioned art.