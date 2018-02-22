Next Page Bookstore in Frisco to host best-selling Denver author Peter Heller
February 22, 2018
Next Page Bookstore will host best-selling Denver author Peter Heller for a discussion and book-signing event Saturday in Frisco.
The discussion will focus on "Celine," a novel about an eccentric private eye who specializes in reuniting long-lost family members while seeking reparations for her own fractured past. Saturday's event begins at 4 p.m. at the Summit County Senior Center, 83 Nancy's Place in Frisco.
Unlike other events hosted by the bookstore this one comes with a cost. Tickets are $20, and that includes a copy of the book, appetizers and a glass of wine.
An award-winning adventure writer and a longtime contributor to NPR, Heller is a contributing editor at Outside magazine, Men's Journal and National Geographic Adventure, in addition to being a regular contributor to Bloomberg Businessweek and author of "The Painter" and "The Dog Stars."
He also has penned several nonfiction books, including "Kook," "The Whale Warriors," and "Hell or High Water: Surviving Tibet's Tsangpo River."
Space is limited. For more info or to reserve seats, call 970-668-9291, email lisa@nextpagebooks.com or go to NextPageBooks.com.
