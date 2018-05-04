Next Page welcomes best-selling author William Gear to Frisco
May 4, 2018
The Next Page Bookstore will host New York Times Best Selling author William Gear for a discussion and book signing at 4 p.m. Saturday in Frisco.
During the stop at Next Page, 409 Main St., Gear will present a piece that's been characterized as his crowning achievement, "This Scorched Earth," which Gear has been working on for over 20 years.
The tale is described as a beautiful and heart-wrenching family saga about survival and the creation of the Western spirit. Rooted in historical reality, Gear's account of a family torn apart by the Civil War is reminiscent of James A. Michener's "Centennial" or A. B. Guthrie's "The Big Sky," according to a news release about today's event.
Gear is a fourth-generation Colorado native and best-selling author. He has published 12 novels under his name and co-authored 34 with his wife, Kathleen O'Neil Gear.
His work runs the gamut from historical, to prehistorical, to science fiction, to modern thrillers, all dealing with some aspect of archeological theory. His book "Morning River" was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in fiction and the National Book Award in 1998.
For more about the book signing, call the book store at 970-668-9291 or email lisa@nextpagebooks.com.
