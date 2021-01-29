Next session of Breckenridge Backstage Theatre kids classes start Feb. 2

Students participate in theater games during a session of the KidsPlay camp at the Breckenridge Theatre.

Photo by Laurie Rambaud / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Enrollment is open for the next session of the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s KidsPlay courses, which start on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Breckenridge Theater at 121 S. Ridge St.

The theater offers three different courses for various grade level groups:

Grades 1-3 meet from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. The class focuses on “improvisation concepts and games that nurture the imagination and encourage creativity on the stage,” according to the theater’s website.

Grades 4-5 meet from 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays. The class includes improv games and an emphasis on creating characters, creative problem solving and teamwork.

Middle school students meet from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The first hour is focused on improv games, while the second hour is spent working on a scene or monologue in front of the group.

Each session lasts four weeks. The cost is $65 for each four-week elementary session and $95 for each four-week middle school session. Classes are limited to 10 students, masks must be worn at all times and waivers must be signed for students to participate.

Those who are interested can sign up for the course online at BackstageTheatre.org/kidsplay-camps.