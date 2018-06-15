NRO audience raises $1,600 for Summit first responders

Info: Most concerts are $25-40 and $10 for children 18 and under. For more, call 970-453-5825, NROMusic.com

On Wednesday, the National Repertory Orchestra and audience members raised $1,600 for Summit County first responders.

During the concert, Summit County Undersheriff Joel Cochran shed light on the Buffalo Fire in Silverthorne and explained that, although more than 25 first responders were in attendance that night, many could not make the concert because they were working to subdue the flames.

Cochran also touched on how lucky the county is to have firefighters and air support from different parts of the state to help.

"These men and women are true heroes in Summit County," said Dave DePeters, CEO of the NRO. "They run toward danger, not from it. We owe them a great deal."

The NRO will hold two more benefit concerts, one on June 27 for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and another July 18 for Building Hope.

Additionally, the National Repertory Orchestra's summer music festival kicked off last weekend at the Riverwalk Center, and from Bernstein's "West Side Story" and Beethoven's "Heroic Symphony" to pop-up concerts around Summit County, the musicians have been at work entertaining audiences across the board since then.

The season continues on Saturday with "Superman and More," a concert with the opportunity to meet composer Michael Daugherty during a pre-concert reception at the Riverwalk Center starting at 6 p.m.

Daugherty composed the Metropolis Symphony, which will be featured during the concert that evening.

"Superman and More" will also feature music from Richard Strauss and Franz Joseph Haydn, and highlight music fellows Sarah Page on violin, Jonathan Gentry on oboe, Sara Page on cello and Taylor Shorey on bassoon.

There are also some upcoming free community engagement events.

By partnering with Breckenridge Heritage Alliance and Breckenridge Creative Arts, the NRO is presenting a free music series that aims to better connect residents and visitors with the history of the town and public art.

Representatives of the Heritage Alliance will share historical facts and stories about the sites where the pop-up concerts are taking place.

On Tuesday, the next pop-up concert series will go from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Breckenridge Arts District. Also on Tuesday, an NRO ensemble will perform a free concert from 5-6 p.m. at Warren Station in Keystone.

The NRO is hitting all corners of Summit County this summer with free events every week in June and July.

The NRO's first guest conductor of the season will be featured during Wednesday's concert at the Riverwalk Center. Marcelo Lehninger, music director of the Grand Rapid's Symphony, will lead the orchestra in Bartok's "Concerto" and Mozart's "1788 Symphony No. 39."

On June 23, music fellow Pablo Griggio will perform a masterwork for violin, Prokofiev's "Violin Concerto No.1." The program will end with the "Symphony No. 4" by Johannes Brahms.

For more on the NRO's full lineup of events and tickets, go to NROmusic.com or call 970-453-5825.

Katharine Allison is the NRO marketing fellow.