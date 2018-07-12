NRO music director, Carl Topilow, targets tunes from the silver screen for performance

Info: For more call 970-453-5825 or go to NROMusic.com

Cost: Most concerts are $25-40 and $10 for children 18 & under

Music director Carl Topilow, now in his 41st year with the National Repertory Orchestra, will bring a special selection of popular music from the silver screen and Broadway for the annual, "Topilow Pops!" concert tomorrow tonight in Breckenridge.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W Adams Ave. One of Broadway's biggest personalities and Tony Award-winning singer Debbie Gravitte will accompany Topilow, and together they will be sure to get you humming and your toes tapping.

Gravitte made her Broadway debut in the original cast of, "They're Playing Our Song," and then went on to appear in: "Perfectly Frank," "Blues in the Night," "Ain't Broadway Grand," "Zorba," "Chicago," and "Les Miserables."

On Saturday, the National Repertory Orchestra will be performing at the newly renovated Lake Dillon Amphitheater, starting at 6 p.m.

This free event will feature music from John Williams, Mozart, Shostakovich, Bizet, Rossini, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Gershwin.

Come out and enjoy a night on the lake with beautiful scenery and music! Whether it's a family night, date night, or gathering of friends, this event is perfect for everybody.

Recommended Stories For You

No one rouses an audience like Tchaikovsky, and no other piece rouses an audience like Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 4." Also, join the NRO on Wednesday as the orchestra performs this masterpiece at the Riverwalk Center at 7:30 p.m.

In addition, NRO fellow, Mark Alpizar, will conduct our two Schmitt Piano Competition winners in a pairing of two Mozart Piano Concerti.

The NRO continues to provide free community concerts throughout Summit County with two performances in Breckenridge on Monday — a pop-up concert from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Sons of Norway Park, next to Blue River Plaza, and a Concerts on the Square ensemble from 5-6 p.m. at Main Street Station. These free chamber concerts are a great way to get to know the musicians and learn about classical music.

There are only two weeks left in the summer season. For more on the NRO's full lineup of events and tickets, go to NROmusic.com or call 970-453-5825.