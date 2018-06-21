NRO sets Saturday meet ‘n’ greet with composer David Dzubay

Info: Tickets for most concerts are $25-40 and $10 for children 18 & under. For more, call 970-453-5825 or go to NROMusic.com

The National Repertory Orchestra will perform Johannes Brahms' "Symphony No. 4" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

Johannes Brahms spent almost 20 years completing his first symphony, and if you attend Saturday's concert, you'll find out why.

The eight-bar theme given at the opening is treated in 32 variations and a concluding coda, derived from Bach's "Cantata No. 150."

The show will also feature music from former co-principal trumpeter of the NRO David Dzubay. His composition, "Snake Alley," comes from a time when Dzubay ventured into a bizarre market in Taipei in 1988 while on tour with the National Repertory Orchestra.

He said the market was, "not a place for the lighthearted, but rather for the adventuresome soul interested in observing a part of a culture very different from one's own."

Ticketholders for Saturday's concert will have the opportunity to meet Dzubay 6-7 p.m. prior to the performance. Dzubay is currently a professor of music, chair of the composition department, and director of the New Music Ensemble at the Indiana University.

Recommended Stories For You

The NRO's next benefit concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at the Riverwalk Center. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and 100 percent of donations collected during the concert will go to FIRC, as well.

Guest conductor JoAnn Falletta and pianist Orion Weiss will take the audience on a musical journey to Spain and Latin America in this concert.

"Nights in the Gardens of Spain" by Manuel de Falla will be featured and is an extravagantly orchestrated series of symphonic impressions for piano and orchestra. Joaquin Turina's, "Danzas fantásticas", is saturated in Spanish folk idioms and will start the evening's performance. Another highlight of the evening will be Claude Debussy's "Ibéria," which he composed after only visiting Spain one time for a bull fight.

The NRO returns to Keystone for the Quaking Aspen Quartet series at Warren Station on from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to the free community concert in Keystone, there will be two free community concerts — one from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Riverwalk Center lawn and the other from 5-6 p.m. June 29 at Main Street Station in Breckenridge.

Also, stay tuned to the NRO, which has a jam-packed schedule the first week of July. From a kid's zone party, including an instrument petting zoo to patriotic concerts and The Wizard of Oz, there will be plenty of family activities and events.

For more, including a full lineup of events and tickets, go to NROmusic.com or call 970-453- 5825.

Katharine Allison is the NRO marketing fellow.