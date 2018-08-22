Oktoberfest is back with events at Breckenridge and Keystone resorts

Oktoberfest is coming to Summit County as the town of Breckenridge and both Arapahoe Basin and Keystone resorts will hold their own versions of the traditional German beer festival in September.

A-Basin will host its first Oktoberfest event on Sept. 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Mountain Goat Plaza. The event will feature live Austrian folk music, Paulaner beer and pretzels.

Keystone will host its 6th Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 1 from 12 p.m. onwards at River Run village. Keystone's event will include the annual Das Bier Burner 5K fun run, which raises money for SOS Outreach, and a village merchant tent sale. A beer garden will feature seasonal craft beers from New Belgium Brewery as well as schnitzel and brats. "Those Austrian Guys" will play live music along with traditional German dance performances from the Edelweiss Schuhplattlers.

Finally, Breckenridge will host the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the region from Sept. 7-9. Breckenridge's Main Street will close and turn into a street party with traditional costumes, German food, polka music, Bavarian dancers, children's activities, a keg-tapping ceremony, and 5K run.