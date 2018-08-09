Free ‘Peter Pan, Jr.’ on Saturday at Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

The Lake Dillon Theatre's youth workshop will perform Disney's "Peter Pan, Jr." on Saturday at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center 10 a.m. and noon. It features children ages 7 to 14 in the final show of the summer season for the Youth Theatre Workshop.

Disney's "Peter Pan, Jr." follows Wendy, Michael and John Darling, whose imaginations take them on a variety of wild magical adventures. It is the fifth production for the summer season.

Assistant director of education Violet Goforth is part of the seasonal educational team responsible for the overall implementation of the robust educational program.

"My favorite part of being the assistant director of education is the opportunity to work with these wonderful students," she said. "As far as 'Peter Pan' goes, it has been a rewarding challenge to choreograph this amazing musical."

"Peter Pan, Jr." includes 37 campers from all across Summit County. Priority seating will be given to immediate family members.