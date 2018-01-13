 Photos: Polar Plunge at Ullr Fest in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

At Maggie's Pond in Breckenridge on Friday afternoon, several dozen brave souls, some in speedos, jumped into the frozen water for the sake of Ullr. The Ullr Fest concluded with a foot of fresh snow and a broken world record for longest ski shot.