Plan your Summit County holiday weekend

Tour the Chocolate Village

On Friday morning Keystone Resort will open its chocolate village to the public to enjoy for free. Starting at 7 a.m. at the Keystone Lodge and Spa there will be a delicious, homemade creation from Keystone Resort's executive pastry chef Ned Archibald. This holiday tradition features 7,000 pounds of chocolate crafted into a miniature village, a working chocolate gondola, a cascading chocolate waterfall and a 6-foot-tall white chocolate Christmas tree with chocolate presents. Each year since its beginning this display has added a new feature to the overall mouth-watering display. Last year was the resort's 20th year creating the Chocolate Village. Chef Archibald's first year creating the village was a humble one; the village was a simple 8'x4' display on a sheet of plywood. Now, the village spreads across more than half of the Lodge's lobby. The Chocolate Village can be viewed 24 hours a day. Access is free, along with complimentary parking outside the Keystone Conference Center. For more information, visit KeystoneResort.com.

CHRISTMAS MIXOLOGY

Want to impress friends and family at your holiday meal with a handmade cocktail? This Friday at Breckenridge Distillery there will be a Christmas mixology demonstration on Friday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m. After participating in this demonstration, people at your holiday party will be asking for the recipe to your drinks. Billie will be leading the holiday cocktail demonstration. She will be teaching attendees how to make several different Christmas punches and will give participants the inside scoop behind some of the history of Breckenridge Distillery's spirits. The class is set to end around 6:45 p.m. Admission is $35 per person, which includes three cocktails. For more information, visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com.

The Summit Family Band

This Friday at Frisco's Barkley Ballroom two bands made up of Summit High School graduates will collaborate in playing '70s-era music. Boulder-based Dog City Disco and Fort Collins-based The O'Conner Brothers are both rock bands that lean towards the improvisational side of live music. Dog City Disco is a jam band comprised of guitarist and saxophonist Mason Greene, guitarist Jonny Gutierrez, percussionist Bernie Hartman, bassist Bradley Zimmerman, keyboardist and saxophonist James Lowery and drummer George Lowery. Formed in 2011, the band combines elements of rock, funk, reggae and jazz. All raised in the mountains of Colorado near Breckenridge, the group of friends that comprises Dog City Disco have been together for over 15 years. The O'Connor Brothers will join Dog City Disco with their own blend of rock, blues, jazz and soul. The brothers bring an upbeat, modern feel to a classic rock sound. Members of Eminence Ensemble will join these two Colorado bands for a night of unforgettable collaboration. The musicians will take the stage at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show. For more information, visit BarkleyBallroom.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Santa SIGHTINGS

Want to see the man in red? Santa will be making stops at the Stephen C. West Ice Center as well as additional stops at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort this weekend. Santa will be skating with Summit County locals and visitors at the ice rink in Breckenridge on Christmas Eve, Sunday. Santa will take to the ice at 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Regular skating fees apply on this holiday. For more information, visitBreckenridgeRecreation.com, or call 970-453-1734. Don't like skating? Santa will be skiing at A-Basin on Sunday morning. Starting at 11 a.m., Santa will be making turns and stops at various A-Basin locations, including A-Frame Lodge, Black Mountain Lodge and Mountain Goat Plaza. Santa will visit with children in the base area, along with some of his elves. The Summit County Choral Society will be caroling during Santa's visit to the base area. For more information on skiing with Santa, visit ArapahoeBasin.com. Lastly, Copper Mountain will host Santa around 6:15 p.m. in Center Village's Burning Stones Plaza on Sunday. There will be a torchlight parade, candlelight services and a glowstick pageant. A fireworks display will round out the Christmas Eve celebration at Copper. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

How can he be in multiple places at once? Because he's Santa, of course.