Plan your Summit County weekend

grand prix, A First for Big Air

With the 2018 Winter Olympics just around the corner, professional athletes are seizing every opportunity to qualify for the games.

This weekend's Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort will bring some of the best freeski and snowboard athletes in the world to Summit County. Copper will host competitions in both the halfpipe and the big air categories.

This is one of the last chances for these competitors to earn points towards an invitation to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

With big air being a new discipline to the Olympic Games, this competition serves as its first qualifying event in the world. The training rounds and final rounds are open to the public and are free to attend.

All weekend long there will be an open vendor village. Live music will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday,featuring 40oz to Freedom. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

LOCAL SHOWCASES

Showcases in the studio and in the ice rink will take place this weekend as locals show off their moves. This Saturday, Alpine Dance Academy will perform their competition pieces. The performance is presented by local students and teachers and is a fundraiser for the Summit Dance Fund.

This is the only opportunity to see Alpine Dance group's performances this season. The roster is an impressive and competitive one. Dessert and an evening of dancing will immediately follow the performance.

There are no advanced ticket sales for this show. Tickets ($15/adults, $10/students) can be purchased at the doors of the Riverwalk Center, where the event will be held, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the performance taking off at 7 p.m. There is a cash bar inside that will serve drinks when the doors open.

The Steven C. West Ice Arena will host its bi-annual skate show at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The show includes performances by local youth and adult figure skaters, showcasing skills and routines prepared over months of practices. Show tickets are $6.50 and kids ages 3 and under are free to enter.

Books and more books

On Friday and Saturday the Friends of the Library hosts its annual book sale, featuring thousands of used books, audio books, CDs and DVDs. Most are in great shape and donated by locals.

The Book and Bake Sale begins 10 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, both of which take place at the Main Library in Frisco.

This should be an enormous sale, spanning across both the Buffalo Mountain and Mount Royal rooms in the library building. For those who would like to donate baked goods, they can do so by dropping them off at the Main Library in Frisco by 5 p.m. on Thursday or 9:15 a.m. on Friday.

Cash or check are the only payment methods accepted at the Book and Bake Sale. The benefits of the sale go to the Summit County libraries. Can't get enough books and want to support a local author? Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco is holding a book signing with local author Tieghan Gerard at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Gerard will share her recent book "Half Baked Harvest," which includes seasonal and whole ingredients in recipes inspired by her family, travel and even the colors of seasons. This event is free to attend.

Winter B.L.A.M!

Keystone Resort will host B.L.A.M! (Beer, local art, music) this weekend, featuring local artists and musicians — the proceeds of which will benefit Summit County Food Bank. This Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 4 p.m., Warren Station will be filled with music, beer, artist showcases and food.

Keystone invites locals to holiday shop with small businesses in mind. Seventeen local artists have been chosen to display and sell their artwork. The art on display includes photography, painting, woodwork, custom snowboards and skis, and more. Sauce on the Blue and Inxpot will be serving up local food. Three local bands — The Well Beings, DJ Rude Boi and Glenda Luck — will provide tunes. Local artists include Hannah Chavez, Igenous Skis, Jim Smith Snowboarding, Joshua Doolittle, Jeremy Green, Brandi Violetta, Krista Lea, Julia Halaby, Andy Moran, Jerrad Santmyer, Alicia Dolbashian and more. Tickets to B.L.A.M! are $5 or in lieu of a ticket, three cans of food will be accepted for admission.

Get your early season Tune-up

Breckenridge's Gold Run Nordic Center is inviting locals to their Early Season Tune-up, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. There will be a refresher clinic where professional instructors will review participants' movement patterns, posture and timing. Participants will receive reviews about their technique, will learn drills to incorporate for the rest of the season and get waxing suggestions for better use of their snow equipment. To sign up for the tune-up there is a $30 fee per skier.