Plan your Summit County weekend

Winter Comedy Series

Warren Station is bringing the laughs back this weekend for another lineup of two comedians: Al Goodwin as headliner and Elliot Woolsey as opening act. This is the conclusion of the winter comedy series at Keystone Resort, starting at 7:30 p.m. Al Goodwin is known for connecting with his audiences while simultaneously getting those in attendance to appreciate the lighter sides of their own lives, and helping them to take life less seriously.

A winner on "America's Funniest People," Allan has been interviewed on "The Billy Bush Show," and he has been seen in several PBS commercials. Goodwin regularly headlines comedy clubs, theaters, cruise lines, resorts and military bases as well as performances for large venues and corporate events. He was featured on the Fox television show "Laughs" and was a 2014 finalist and 2015 first-place satellite winner in the World Series of Comedy. Elliot Woolsey is a larger-than-life stand-up comedian from Denver. Towering above most at 6'5", Woolsey's high-energy, commanding stage presence has made him a rising star in the Front Range comedy scene.

Oddities in Action

"ODDVILLE: a love story?" is now playing at the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre for a special three-day run from Jan. 4-6. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. The creative brain power behind the show comes from the collaboration of Dave Shirley and Robert Dubac, who have teamed up to create the hilarious new comedy. The Theatre has equated "ODDVILLE" to a cross between the Blue Man Group and "The Forty-Year-Old Virgin." This piece of modern theater is jammed with props, amplified physical comedy, complex multi-media imagery and a nostalgic score. It's a love story with limited words. However, what little words are spoken will keep audiences laughing, thinking and wondering throughout the evening.

The second half of the evening will feature the inspired standup of Robert Dubac in a piece he calls "smart standup." Both performances will be videotaped for future broadcast use, so audience members will become part of the archival recording of these shows. Tickets are priced at $25 for general admission and are on sale by phone at 970-547-3100, through BreckCreate.org, at the Breck Welcome Center, or at the theater box office which opens 90 minutes before curtain. For more information, visit BackStageTheatre.org.

For the love of WILD

There's a reason people camped outside of REI the day it opened in Dillon: Not only do they offer outdoor gear, but they also offer numerous outdoor skills courses. This weekend the Dillon REI is hosting three classes: Building the Ultimate Snow Cave, Wilderness Survival: Winter Skills and Snowshoeing Basics.

REI instructors pose the question to local backcountry enthusiasts: What if you had to spend a night in the wilderness during winter? Survival experts at REI will lead participants into the forest to teach them how to construct the ideal snow cave. This is a lifelong skill that will save one's life, if ever needed.

The REI guides will teach attendees the ins and outs of emergency snow shelters as well as the many types of snow structures. The snow caves course is offered on Friday morning at 9 a.m. All gear and instruction is provided. Saturday's course is an overview of winter survival skills. Join the REI Outdoor School as they lead participants through a session that will explain the essentials of wilderness survival, such as tips and strategies to combat any bad encounter one could face while recreating in the winter.

Learn how to make an emergency shelter, how to make an emergency preparedness kit and gain knowledge to increase your self-reliance outdoors. Participants will get the opportunity to join in interactive scenarios to practice and hone newly learned skills.

This class is designed for anyone who spends time outdoors during the winter. This course also starts at 9 a.m. Lastly, the Sunday REI outdoor course is one in which participants will ascend to the top of Copper Peak.

The journey starts at 11 a.m. with a short ride on one of Copper Mountain Resort's lifts to an elevation of 12,000 feet. Make it to the summit of Copper Peak on snowshoes, an exclusive experience. The snowshoes, poles and professional instruction on proper use of equipment are included. When on the summit, hikers will get views of the Tenmile and Gore Mountain ranges. For more information on these courses, visit REI.com and search in the events tab.

WORLD CLASS BEER

This weekend features the 18th annual Big Beers Belgians and Barleywines Festival — a well known beer festival in the Colorado Rockies. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet renowned brewmasters and brewery owners, taste hundreds of big, Belgian-style and experimental beers, explore beer and food pairings, and learn from an impressive array of brewmasters and industry experts over an action-packed three-day weekend. As a novice, an aficionado or an advanced homebrewer, you can enjoy an opportunity to discuss beer with the experts in the scene. Among the weekend's events are small plate pairing brewmaster dinners, beer seminars and tasting events. This is for craft lovers that love sours, Belgians, barleywines or are curious about expanding their beer horizons. The Traditional Brewmasters' Dinner shows off featured brewmasters attending the festival, and the Calibration Dinner with Avery Brewing Co. and Dogfish Head Brewery kicks off the weekend's celebration. For an afternoon treat, the Small Plates and Craft Beer Pairing event is equally delicious, just on a smaller scale. The educational component of the festival has grown over the last 17 years, offering more and more each iteration. This weekend, one can expect the best Belgians, lambics and sours, which highlight the lighter end of the spectrum, as well as barleywines and strong ales, which dominate the other end. There will be more than 400 beers to chose from — from over 150 different breweries. For more information, visit BigBeersFestival.com.