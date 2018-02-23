Plan your Summit County weekend: Canvas Uncorked, travel slideshow and string quartet

Take a trip through a camera lens

Summit County Libraries present this week's travel slideshow, featuring pictures to accompany an amazing story of the McBride family's trek from hut to hut in Switzerland. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and will take place Friday at 6 p.m. in the Hopefull/Discovery Room at the South Branch Library. For more information, visit SummitCountyLibraries.org, or call 970-668-5555.

Dali String Quartet

This Friday the NRO and FIRC present the Dali String Quartet at the Silverthorne Pavilion. The Dali Quartet brings a signature mix of Latin American, classical and romantic repertoire to its audiences. Self-described as having "classical roots" and a "Latin soul," the quartet pours its passion into every performance, staying true to authentic style. The quartet includes Domenic Salerni, first violin; Carlos Rubio, second violin; Adriana Linares, viola; and Jesús Morales, cello. Trained by world-renowned artists, members of the Dalí Quartet are from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the continental U.S., and have studied at esteemed institutions such as the Cleveland Institute of Music, Yale University, Indiana University Bloomington and the Simón Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas, Venezuela. The quartet is based in Philadelphia. For more information, visit NROMusic.com.

Canvas Uncorked returns

Ready, Paint, Fire returns to Warren Station this Saturday for Canvas Uncorked. This popular event allows ticket purchasers to learn the basics of acrylic painting while enjoying wine.

Whether you are an expert painter or just wanting to learn the basics, this event provides the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and make a masterpiece.

One complimentary glass of wine or beer is included with your ticket to get those creative juices flowing. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the instructor-led painting begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.

Composer Ofer Ben-Amots with Sky Trio

As a part of its Young Composers Project, Summit Music and Arts is currently offering young composer workshops, and on Saturday, the internationally renowned composer Ofer Ben-Amots will address young composers in a unique workshop setting, prior to his concert with the SKY Trio in Dillon on Sunday. Students can attend any or all of the workshops with a one-time $10 registration fee. The workshops are held in the Strong Classroom at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Ofer Ben-Amots is an Israeli-American composer, currently serving as professor and chair of the music department at Colorado College. Ben-Amots started his music composition studies at Tel-Aviv University and continued with composition, music theory and piano at the Conservatoire de Musique in Geneva and the Music Academy in Detmold, Germany. Upon his arrival in the United States in 1987, Ben-Amots studied with George Crumb at the University of Pennsylvania where he received his Ph.D. in music composition. His compositions are performed regularly in concert halls and festivals worldwide. He is the winner of major international competitions including the 1991 Kobe International Competition for Flute Composition in Japan, the 1994 "Vienna Modern," The Aaron Copland Award and many others. Ben-Amots' works have been repeatedly recognized for their emotional and highly personal expression. The interweaving of folk elements with contemporary textures, along with his unique imaginative orchestration, creates the haunting dynamic tension that permeates and defines his musical language.

Ben-Amots will engage the audience about his music, a retrospective of works covering 40 years of music composition activity as performed by the SKY Trio — Karen Kinzie, violin; Susan Yun, cello; and Joshua Sawicki, piano, in this wonderfully unique concert. Tickets for Sunday are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Summit Music and Arts concerts are always free to ages 18 and under. Doors open at 3 p.m. for an art exhibition by visual artist, Mary Lou Johns. For information and ticketing visit SummitMusicAndArts.org.