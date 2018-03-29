Plan your Summit County weekend

A-BASIN AND THE BUNNY

The bunny is set for a stop at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which features a nice, long area for relaxing, similar to a beach, for a "Beach'n Egg Hunt."

They will have multiple hunts, both for skiing and non-skiing children. Beginning at 10:30 a.m at the bottom of Molly Hogan, which could easily be called the "Bunny Hill," is the egg hunt for those children participating on foot.

They're also putting out 5,000 eggs on Wrangler, one of the mountain's easiest beginner runs, for the kids who ski and shred at 11:30 a.m. In that hunt, one could find a golden egg with a child's 2018-19 season pass inside. For more, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.

Eggquatic Egg Hunt

Breckenridge Recreation Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt in the pool this Saturday. Participants are invited to bring their swimsuits and a towel to dive for eggs in the swimming pool. There will be games, crafts and more. Egg hunt times are as follows: 11:30 a.m. children ages 5 and under (must have adult in the water), 11:45 a.m. children ages 6-8, noon children ages 9-10, 12:15 p.m. children ages 11 and up. For more information, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com.

PhotoShoot with the Bunny

The Outlets at Silverthorne will be offering free photos with the Easter Bunny on Saturday at the Nike store, 237 Blue River Parkway, in the Outlets' Blue Village. The Easter Bunny will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and people are encouraged to bring their families for a free photo. For more, OutletsAtSilverthorne.com/events.

A REAL HOPPER AT COPPER

With 65,000 eggs spread over 2,500 acres, it's billed as the biggest hunt in the world, and because they have an entire mountain to work with, perhaps they're telling the truth. There will be on-mountain hunts for all ages — from 3 and under to adults — on Sunday at Copper Mountain Resort.

The day begins with an 8 a.m. Easter breakfast, while the free hunts kick off with an all-ages roundup at 8:30 a.m. for a golden egg hunt on mountain. At 10 a.m., there will be a reading of "The Rainbow Fish" by Miss Colorado on the West Lake Stage, and more age-specific hunts at various locations after that and before another all-ages hunt at noon atop the American Eagle Lift.

All events, save breakfast, are free. Lift tickets or ski passes are required for on-mountain activities. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

Street closed!

The Easter Bunny will return to Frisco Main Street on Sunday to hide 5,000 Easter eggs. Children ages 0-8 are invited to hunt for candy-stuffed eggs throughout the Frisco Historic Park and the Frisco Town Hall areas. The Easter Bunny will visit with children before and after the egg hunt.

The hunt will be divided into three areas on Main Street between Madison and Second Avenue. Children 3 years old and younger will hunt in and around Frisco Town Hall. The egg search area for children 4-5 years old will be on the gazebo lawn at the Frisco Historic Park; children ages 6-8 will forage for eggs on the upper lawn of the Historic Park.

Children 3 years old and younger are invited to gather near Town Hall at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue in anticipation of the noon egg hunt start; children ages 4-8 should line up on the center line of Main Street. The historic schoolhouse bell will toll at high noon to signal the start of the egg hunt. This event is free to all children.

Frisco's Main Street from Madison Avenue to Second Avenue will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.