Plan your Summit County weekend: Bluegrass, red carpet night, art gallery openings and more

Annual Snowshoe for the Cure

The Snowshoe for the Cure race and associated festivities kick off this Friday at The Pink Party from 5-8 p.m. This packet pick-up event and welcome to Frisco reception will take place at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. Snowshoe for the Cure participants are welcome to experience the zany pinkness and community spirit that Frisco is known for when they pick up their race bibs and race goody bags, play games to win prizes, eat delicious appetizers and check out the merchant trunk show. This event has benefited local breast care and Susan G. Komen Colorado since its inception. The snowshoe itself starts Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center with three race options: the Lil' Stompers Dash, a 3K route and a 5K route. Participants will be treated to a pancake breakfast and energetic music. The Snowshoe for the Cure is a truly unique event that combines Coloradans' philanthropic spirit with their passion for the great outdoors — all in an effort to combat the most frequently diagnosed cancer worldwide. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Concert to benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite

On Saturday, the Riverwalk Center will host a tribute to one of the most iconic bands of the '70s — The Eagles. Flashback to such great hits as "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "Take it Easy" with Colorado's very own The Long Run. This group, known for their authentic renditions and beautiful harmonies, is composed of the likes of Steve Weinmeister, lead singer for the '70s multi-platinum recording artist Firefall. The proceeds from the night will go to benefit Domus Pacis' mission of providing week respites in Summit County for families going through their cancer journey. Cost of tickets are general admission, $35; VIP, $45; and children, $10, and can be purchased online at BreckCreate.org.

Arts Alive Opens March exhibition

The Arts Alive Gallery in Breckenridge will host back-to-back shows in March, featuring the local Women of Watercolor along with award-winning local artist Sandi Bruns.

Recommended Stories For You

Often called "WOW!," the Women of Watercolor group was founded in 1999 by 10 women. It's open to all levels of painters and now boasts more than 60 members.

WOW! shares its members' work with the public in at least one exhibition every year. This year, the winter exhibition is at Arts Alive Gallery, whose mission is to support the arts through partnerships that foster teaching, fundraising and showcasing local art.

At the same time WOW! takes over one side of the gallery, the other side will go to Bruns, one of WOW's founding members and the gallery's artist of the month.

For her exhibit, Bruns will be showing off "A Few of My Favorite Things."

According to a news release, Bruns' prints have won various awards, including a Purchase Award from the Smithsonian Institute's Young Printmakers show.

She also has degrees in design, fashion, textiles and printmaking.

In San Francisco, Bruns exhibited with the William Sawyer Gallery and was a member of San Francisco Women Artists. She's also co-authored and illustrated the book "Dress Smart," first published in 1988, and updated and republished its second edition in 2004, and she's produced one-woman exhibitions hosted in Breckenridge, Dillon and Omaha, Nebraska.

Furthermore, she's delighted "to have WOW's back" for this exhibition. The Arts Alive gallery is inside the La Cima Mall, 500 S. Main St., Breckenridge.

The exhibit will remain up throughout March with a reception featuring art, wine and various food items created "by a plethora of creative artist 'chefs,'" from 4-8 p.m. March 10.

For more, go to WomenOfWaterColor.com or SummitArts.org.

Hollywood & Wine: A Night on the Red Carpet

Walk the Red Carpet this Sunday and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, beverages with the Breckenridge Film Festival in celebration of Hollywood's premiere awards night of the year. The annual fundraiser kicks off at 5:45 p.m. at the Speakeasy Movie Theater (103 S. Harris St.) and runs until the Best Picture is announced. We encourage Red Carpet attire to take advantage of prizes for Best Dressed, Best Shoes and other awards. There will be Hollywood trivia, so participants should study up on current movies. Serious viewers will be able to post up in the Speakeasy Theater while the party will get down in the Hopefull and Discovery Community Rooms at the Grand Vacations Community Center. For more information, visit BreckFilmFest.org, or BreckCreate.org.

Silverthorne Announces March's First Friday

The town of Silverthorne is making the first Friday of every month a reason for residents and visitors alike to get together and celebrate what's special about this vibrant community. First Fridays is an extension of Silverthorne's strategic vision to further establish the town as a cultural hub for the county.

Join celebrated Denver muralists Jaime Molina and Pol Corona as they work with the students of Snowy Peaks High School to create a dynamic public art piece. Molina and Corona will work together with Snowy Peaks students during the day to create an individual work which will be unveiled during this week's First Friday event and on display in the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center throughout the month of March.

The Snowy Peaks Art Reception — starting at 4:30 p.m. — will take place at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, and will include an art demonstration by Molina and live music from Russick Smith. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a Summit High School art reception at High Country Artisans (135F Stephens Way) including a live art demonstration by Corona and live music from DJ Landry. Coffee and appetizers will be provided. For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.

Head for the Hills & Front Country

Warren Station is bringing more bluegrass to the string music lovers of Summit County. Head For The Hills and Front Country will be sharing the bill this Saturday night at 8 p.m. Front Country is an acoustic band born in the land of tech innovation.

Cutting their teeth in progressive bluegrass jams in San Francisco's Mission District and rehearsing in the East Bay, the band consists of a mandolinist with a degree in composition and classical guitar; a guitarist trained in rock and world music; a bassist equally versed in jazz and bluegrass; a violinist with technique that could seamlessly hop between honkytonk and electropop; a female lead singer with grit and soul that was also a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter.

Head for the Hills prides itself on defying expectation, turning neophytes into converts and genre purists into exploratory listeners. Remaining true to the roots of bluegrass while simultaneously looking to its future prospects, the band makes music that reaches into jazz, indie rock, hip hop, soul, world and folk to stitch together cutting edge songs that bridge the divide between past and future acoustic music.

More than a decade in and after thousands of miles, hundreds of performances, a handful of independently released records, four times awarded Best Bluegrass in Colorado via Westword Magazine and one new mandolin player — Head for the Hills is at their peak. The Colorado-based post-modern bluegrass outfit Head for the Hills consists of Adam Kinghorn, Joe Lessard, Matt Loewen and Sam Parks. Tickets are all general admission and can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.