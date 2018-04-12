Plan your Summit County weekend: Copper Mountain closing, live music

Copper closes Season with a bang

This Friday Copper Mountain invites the public to ski or ride for a good cause at Feel Good Fridays — a collaboration between Powdr, the High Fives Foundation and local nonprofits, including Adaptive Action Sports, to raise money and awareness for organizations involved in the winter sports community. $5 of each lift ticket purchased on Friday will benefit High Fives as well as Adaptive Action Sports, an organization based at Copper.

The day will also include a special happy hour with local nonprofits and giveaways right in Center Village's Burning Stones Plaza. Learn more about High Fives Foundation: HighFivesFoundation.org and Adaptive Action Sports: Adacs.org. On Saturday, Copper will close out the winter season with Sunsation, which combines the Red Bull Slopesoakers event and live music by the Mighty Mighty Bosstones and MarchFourth. The seventh annual Red Bull SlopeSoakers contest gives competitors the chance to strut their stuff across floating rails and will take place in the Main Vein at 10:30 a.m.

Registration to compete is $25 and spectators are free. Live music by the Mighty Mighty Bosstones begins at 3 p.m. Since their inception in 1984, The Mighty Mighty BossTones — formed in Cambridge, Massachusetts — are credited as a progenitor of the ska-punk genre, and the creators of its sub-genre ska-core, a form of music which mixes ska with punk and hardcore.

In conjunction with Sunday's Sunsation festivities, the Shred-A-Thon will return for its third year.

Registration for the Retro Shred-A-Thon is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, The High Fives Foundation and Phunkshun Wear will be taking over Copper, lapping all day on American Eagle lift to raise funds for injured mountain action sports athletes.

Recommended Stories For You

All are welcome and are encouraged to wear throw back gear — including, one-piece snow suits, shaped snowboards, long poles, straight skis or any other gear. Before the live music takes place, there will be a quaffing tournament, and participating teams can register starting at 9:30 a.m.

The 10 Barrel Gelande Quaffing Tournament will start at 11 a.m. MarchFourth will take the stage starting at 3 p.m. MarchFourth is self-described as a 'visual kaleidoscope' of stilt walkers, hoopers and Vaudville-style dancers and over-the-top, colorful costumes. For a full schedule of Copper Mountain's closing weekend events, visit CopperColorado.com.

A weekend's worth of live music

With Frisco's Barkley Ballroom recently closing, the other music venues of Summit County will have to hold down the music scene. This weekend, Snake River Saloon is offering shows on Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, Fort Collins-based Johnny & the Mongrels — a New Orleans-infused swamp funk and bayou blues — are playing with no charge along with dinner. Johnny & The Mongrels is described as, "a band with thoughtful songwriting, a seemingly innate sense of blues rhythm and vibe. Fun, upbeat and full of energy, this is one Colorado band bridging the gap between NOLA and The Rockies in fine style," by Northern Colorado Scene Magazine. Saturday night The Snake will offer local rock and dance band Hobo Village. No cover with dinner for this show.

Also on Saturday, Broke Down Rodeo will play at The Bakers' Brewery to celebrate the end to the ski season. Playing a mix of classic rock and blues covers, with a sprinkling of originals, Broke Down Rodeo has a unique sound, blending elements of roots rock, alt-country and Americana. This show has no cover charge. On Sunday, Broken Compass Brewing will host a live looping show by local musician TLooP, who combines guitar, keyboard and vocals in layers.