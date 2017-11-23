Plan your Summit County weekend: Music, cabaret and the Lighting of River Run Village

Opting Out (Of Black Friday)

While some folks decide to participate in the pushing and shoving, buying and spending of Black Friday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will be host to a #OptOutside Party at the "beach" this Friday. The parking lot at A-Basin will be filled with Summit County locals and guests alike who wish to be outside on the day following Thanksgiving, as opposed to standing in line to get the next best phone or a bigger television. REI is putting on the party in partnership with the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. REI Co-op has decided they'd rather close their doors on the busiest shopping day of the year, and give their employees and customers the chance to opt outside. In between runs on the slopes, grab a donut or slice of pizza on the beach and join in some parking lot games. The event will span over the course of the ski day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Broadway Cabaret

The Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is hosting two Wine & Song evenings this Friday and Saturday. Starting at 7:30 p.m. both nights, cast members from Backstage will be singing the best of Broadway — old and new. The cabaret-style performances are directed by Christopher Willard and the music direction is led by Jeremy Kurn. The event will star some of Backstage's favorite performers, such as TJ Hogle (Shrek), Melanie Horton (Spamalot), Traci Kern (Beauty and the Beast) and Ryan Belinak, singing the best of Broadway old and new. All tickets to Wine & Song include a drink at Backstage's bar. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 970-547-3100.

Welcoming winter

Though it's been an unseasonably warm fall and start to winter, Keystone Resort is celebrating the start of the ski season with its annual Lighting of River Run Village this Saturday. Starting at 3 p.m. families are welcome to Warren Station for live music, face painting, crafts and games. Jamband Coral Creek will be playing live bluegrass and Americana music all afternoon. Chris Thompson and Bill McKay, formerly of Leftover Salmon and Derek Trucks Band, will perform their own music, as well as favorite covers from bands such as The Band, Grateful Dead and more. Coral Creek is known for putting their own bluegrass-infused spin on classic rock and jam songs. Their set is sure to liven Warren Station's crowd, especially with recent addition Luke Bella on the fiddle. Bella delivers a stringed-oomph to the band's sound. On top of the live music, there will be plenty for children to enjoy, specifically the circus acts of Sven Jorgensen. Complimentary bags of kettle corn and cups hot chocolate will be available to those in attendance. Mocktails and cocktails will be served as well. The music will go from 3-6 p.m. in Warren Station. The magic of the North Pole will spread to River Run Village, turning into a winter wonderland right around sunset (5:15 p.m.). Watch the plaza come to life with festive holiday lights. The Summit High School Choir will be singing classic Christmas carols. Antler headgear will be handed out as well. Fireworks will further illuminate the plaza at 7 p.m. over Keystone's slopes.

Recommended Stories For You

Live music fix

Most of the Summit County venues will have live music this weekend. The Historic Brown Hotel will bring El Paso Lasso of Breckenridge to its stage with music starting at 10 p.m. The Barkley Ballroom will bring Dog City Disco — a rock 'n' roll-based jamband from Boulder that combines elements of funk, rock, reggae and jazz. Boulder Sound Lab will open for them. On Saturday, local house musician DJ Tropical Waffle will play original and old school favorites with remixes, bringing to audiences a subgenre of deep house music with elements of island groove, funk and reggae. There is no cover for either show. Meanwhile, both The Goat Tavern and The Snake River Saloon will provide music to Keystone. Jessica Jones Project will take the stage at 10 p.m. Friday night, and — if you weren't able to catch Coral Creek at Warren Station, or just couldn't get enough of them — Coral Creek is set to take the Goat Tavern's stage at 10 p.m. Coral Creek is composed of Chris Thompson and Bill McKay (formerly of Leftover Salmon and Derek Trucks Band) performing their own tracks and hits from jambands, such as The Band and Grateful Dead. Coral Creek now includes Grammy Award-winning fiddle player Luke Bella. This will be a stellar show. Finally, The Snake River Saloon will bring local jamband Zuma Road to their stage both Friday and Saturday nights.