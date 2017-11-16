Plan your Summit County weekend: Music, movies and a retreat

Moonlight Bloom returns to the High Country — this time to the Historic Brown Hotel and Fox's Den on Friday, Nov. 17. At 10 p.m. they plan to take the stage, bringing their own modern spin on the '60s and '70s music that formed the birth of psychedelic rock. Moonlight Bloom has a wide-ranging sound, drawing influence from bands like Cream and Jimi Hendrix Experience. There is no cover for their show.

'Habit' film showing

Level 1's film "Habit" will be shown this Saturday at Keystone's Warren Station at 5:30 p.m. Level 1 is a group of talented filmmakers, photographers, editors and designers who trek the globe to capture compelling images of some of the best skiing action in the world. Swag giveaways and raffle tickets will be in the mix as we get amped up for this year's winter season. "Habit" showcases the talents of some of the world's best freeskiers. It discusses daily routines and how, consciously or not, we are all slaves to them somehow. But you can't have the result without the process. Let this be your field guide to the minutia, the frivolities and of course the addiction to pure, uncut freedom.

Mind-body wellness retreat

Elevation Fitness and Ascent LifePlanning are partnering to offer a one-day retreat to get yourself grounded before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The day of self-care includes Zumba, a healthy breakfast and lunch, sports nutrition advice from Gretchen Broecker, M.S., R.D. and intentional living workshops with Claudine Norden, M.A. This is an opportunity to connect with other women in learning how to let go of the the external expectations and connect with your internal passion and self. Dress comfortably, bring a journal, water bottle and yoga mat. For more information on the event, visit ElevationFitnessColorado.com.