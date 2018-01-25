Plan your Summit County weekend: Snow sculptures, “Forbidden Broadway,” Distilled Speaker Series and more

Brewers Rock for Rescue

Twenty-four breweries will gather this Saturday at the Silverthorne Pavilion to rock out for Summit County Search and Rescue. This year's Brewers Rock For Rescue will bring two dozen types of craft beer, live music by Funkiphino and a silent auction — all to raise money for local rescue efforts. The Chris Bauer Trio will open up the event with rock and blues music. For more information or tickets, visit SilverthornePavilion.com or call 970-262-7390.

Backcountry and bourbon

Warren Station opens its doors this Saturday for a mixture of avalanche awareness and small-batch bourbon with CAIC presenter Jason Konigsberg and whiskey expert Chris Galante from Jim Beam. This event, part of Keystone's Distilled: Spirits and Speakers Series, introduces educational topics of interest to our mountain community from experts in the industry. CAIC will enlighten the audience on backcountry safety and avalanche awareness. Learn valuable skills while sipping small-batch bourbons including Basil Hayden, Jim Beam Black, Makers Mark 46, Knob Creek Rye and Booker's Bourbon. Explore the delicate balance of backcountry safety along with the history, aging process and recipes of these unique small-batch bourbons. Keystone Ski Patrol will also have a short presentation on their avalanche dog program. Tickets include samples of all the bourbons and start at $15 in advance at WarrenStation.com. A portion of proceeds will benefit CAIC and a raffle ticket is included with each ticket. In addition, there will be swag giveaways from some of the industry's premier backcountry companies. Merch from Phunkshun, Rahmen + Co, Christy Sports, Kari Traa, Meier Skis, Ortovox, Sierra Designs, Tall T Productions, Zeal Optics and more will be raffled off. The event begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Day of tickets are $18.

Sonic Lodge

Saturday at the Breckenridge Creative Art District's Old Masonic Hall John Truscelli, Beau Thomas and the Frisco Funk Collective are performing alongside "NOISE," Breck Create's ongoing exhibit at Old Masonic Hall. Visit the gallery floor for an evening of live music, interactive art and socializing. Truscelli will play from 7-8 p.m. and Frisco Funk Collective will play from 8:15-10 p.m. Truscelli has been writing and recording his original music for many years. He was an honorable mention for the Telluride Bluegrass Troubadour competition in 2013. The single "Hard To Say Goodbye" was featured on "Deadliest Catch" on the Discovery Channel, as well as the movie "The Fifth Quarter." The song "The Devil Inside You" with Stacy Earl is the main track for the film "Don't Sleep." The Frisco Funk Collective is a rotating cast of High Country funk-fueled musicians. Led by bass player Tyler Easton, the collective has been playing shows throughout Colorado since 2015. Eric James is featured on guitar with Sean O'Connor on sax. Often joined by Billy Merrill on keys, the rhythm section is rounded out with Adam Weidner on percussion and Stephen Glaeser on drums. The spirit of the collective keeps numerous musicians rotating through the line-up. A cash bar will be available. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

Snow Sculpture Showcase

Watch as snow sculpture artists from around the world create masterpieces out of 12-foot-tall, 25-ton blocks of snow using only hand tools at The International Snow Sculpture Championships. Returning for its 28th year in Breckenridge, the championship brings 16 teams from around the world. The challenge commenced on Monday and as the week progresses, the blocks of snow have begun to take shape. The artists are allowed to use only hand tools such as vegetable peelers, chicken wire, small saws and more. Power tools, colorants and internal support structures are prohibited. There are no cash prizes; artists compete only for glory. The first-, second- and third-place winners each receive a medallion, a trophy and a ribbon. Awards are also presented to the winners of the People's Choice, Kids' Choice and Artists' Choice. The snow sculptures are located in the area around the Riverwalk Center in the Tiger Dredge Lot. Sculpting ends on Friday and viewing is open through the weekend until Monday night. The awards ceremony is at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a professional acrobatic Cirque Show. On Saturday there will be a laser show at 7 p.m. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

"Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits"

Broadway's best meet its greatest satirist when Breckenridge Backstage Theatre continues its 44th season with "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits," a comical tribute to many of Broadway's greatest shows and hitmakers. The play opens this week. It comes from the creator of "Spamilton," writer Gerard Allesandrini, who's produced a selection of parodies pulled from the likes of "Annie," "Wicked," "Les Miserables," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Cats." The play introduces legends like Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli. Portraying them are skilled comedians who have studied their subjects to "mimic them with elan, but are also in on the joke," according to a news release. Additionally, Backstage Theatre is offering a new "20-for-$20" ticket deal that's available exclusively to residents of Summit and Park counties. Made possible by a grant from Alpine Bank, local residents may now purchase play tickets for $20 each by calling the box office at 970-547-3100. "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits" starts Friday with a champagne opening and continues on multiple dates through Feb. 17. Performances are at Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in downtown Breckenridge. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 970.453.0199 or BackstageTheatre.org.