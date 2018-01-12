Summit County weekend: Ullr Fest continues in Breckenridge; Kyle Hollingsworth plays Keystone

The fact that Kyle Hollingsworth, keyboardist from the String Cheese Incident, will be performing at Warren Station goes to show the high quality of live music Summit County has to offer. Hollingsworth will be releasing his new album "50" on March 2, and the night's set list is sure to include some new material along with songs more familiar to his fan base. Kyle Hollingsworth Band will perform with opener Cycles, a three-piece band that blends several musical genres including rock, jazz, hip-hop, soul, funk and more. Based out of Denver, the band has an ever-developing sound making no two performances alike. Thirty years ago, Kyle Hollingsworth set out on a career in music. Today, as a member of acclaimed jam masters The String Cheese Incident, Hollingsworth is revered by both peers and fans for his ability to write and perform in a mosaic of styles, from rock to classical, ragtime to bebop. Those who've seen Cheese know that they can jerk from funk to bluegrass on a chord change. "In the jam world, where there are no set ways of doing things, we're not afraid to move in and out of genres," Hollingsworth says, "and because of that I've learned to be creative, not only onstage but in the studio. I can get on board with something pretty quickly. You have to." Tickets to the Kyle Hollingsworth concert start at $18 in advance at WarrenStation.com and go up to $22 on the day of the show. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with the Cycles kicking off at 9 p.m. and the Kyle Hollingsworth Band taking the stage at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit WarrenStation.com

ALL THINGS ULLR

Although the Ullr Fest shotski, parade and bonfire took place this Thursday, the town of Breckenridge will continue the spirit of Ullr with events carried over into Friday and Saturday. Today, Breckenridge Distillery will host three sessions to help parade- and bonfire-goers get rid of their hangovers from the night before. Participants can stop by to learn more about the history of the Bloody Mary and can make their very own Bloody Mary with craft garnishes and learn new twists on the traditional cocktail. The sessions are at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. For more information, visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com. Those that are daring enough to evoke the true Ullr spirit can take a chilly dip in the Maggie Pond. A hot tub will be ready for the courageous. There will also be a costume contest and the winner will take home their very own Ullr helmet. The ice plunge starts at 2 p.m. Also in conjunction with Ullr Fest is the comedy night with Jimmy Dunn, an event which will benefit Carriage House Early Learning Center. Dunn recently co-starred on the CBS comedy "The McCarthy's" as Sean McCarthy and has performed at some of the comedy industry's most prestigious events, including Denis Leary's Comics Come Home, Montreal's International Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, and the Late Show with David Letterman. The Riverwalk's doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. This Saturday the public is invited to stop by Carter Park to play in the snow and share with the little ones how to channel their inner Ullr. Come dressed to play in the snow, go sledding, build a snowman and other fun family activities. The Carter Park Pavilion will be open for participants to warm up, make art projects and enjoy snacks in. For more information, visit TownOfBreckenridge.com.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Continental Divide Land Trust and HC3 have partnered once again to bring you the 6th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival this Saturday at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. It is the closing event of Ullr Festival. Beer, wine, soda and movie snacks will be available for purchase and epic prizes will be given away at intermission. This festival portrays individuals and communities across the globe solving climate change issues. The topics the films discuss include water conservation, energy, food systems, biodiversity, resource management and the protection and restoration of wild lands and wild waters. Viewers will explore the world alongside environmental activists and professionals, filmmakers and celebrities while hearing their experiences. The two films being shown are "Douglas Tompkins: Wild Legacy" and "The Secrets Held in the Ice," both of which were selected to showcase the organizations' commitment to protecting the natural environment. To kick off the event there will be a happy hour at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They can be purchased at HighCountryConservation.org or by calling 970-668-5703.

SAFETY FIrst

In conjunction with National Ski Area Association, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will have a safety village set up in Mountain Goat Plaza. On Saturday and Sunday this weekend the resort will be promoting safety on the slopes with three easy tips to keep in mind as part of Skier Safety Week. As part of #RideAnotherDay campaign, they urge skiers and riders alike to be ready, stay alert and plan ahead. Suggestions for safety include looking uphill when merging trails, skiing in a controlled manner, being aware of obstacles on the trail and giving others plenty of room when passing. Also in the base area will be avalanche dogs and cake for guests to eat while enhancing their safety skills. Show staff that you "know the code" and get a junior ski patrol pass. For more infromation on skier safety week and Arapahoe Basin's events, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.