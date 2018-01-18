Plan your Summit County weekend: Warren Station shows, theater performances and a bonfire

"Building the Wall"

"Building The Wall" is the latest production from Lake Dillon Theatre Company written by Robert Schenkkan and directed by Christopher Alleman. "Building The Wall" opens this Friday at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. The show focuses on the immigration round-up which has led to American martial law 16 months after the inauguration of the 45th president.

A terrifying examination of the power of fear, "Building the Wall" explores the meanings of citizenship, patriotism and terrorism in an ever-evolving present-day America. Attendees are invited to join the Lake Dillon Theatre Company production team 25 minutes prior to the show for the prologue and to stay five minutes after the show for the epilogue. For more information or tickets, visit LakeDillonTheatre.org.

The Motet

The Motet will return to Warren Station for the fifth year in a row this Friday. Last year's performance in Keystone was sold out. The Motet is swiftly gaining popularity and reach, as they played a headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June 2017. Hailing from Denver, the seven-piece band fuses funk, soul and improvisational jamming. Since 1998, The Motet has created seven full-length albums, including their upcoming 2018 album release. Touring heavily, The Motet has played all across the country at sold-out shows and festivals, from Bonnaroo, Electric Forest and Summer Camp to All Good and High Sierra.

"When you're listening to us, I want your mind to be taken away from wherever you are during the day and into some other place," states drummer Dave Watts in a prepared statement. "It's all about that."

In 2016, The Motet sold out the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre — the holy grail of music venues. Sell-outs followed everywhere from The Fillmore (San Francisco) and Tipitina's (New Orleans) to Brooklyn Bowl (Brooklyn), Park West (Chicago) and the Crystal Ballroom (Portland).

The Motet really locked into an unbreakable groove when their current lead vocalist Lyle Divinsky joined the group.

"We want to take people on a journey," Divinsky says. "In order to go on a journey, you have to participate. You can't just simply let it happen around you. You have to give yourself into that journey. Everything is open. You're free to be yourself. You're free to go on that adventure and journey. We want to be the catalyst for listeners to understand themselves and the world around them."

Tickets to see The Motet this Friday at Warren Station are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with the music starting at 9 p.m.

Spontaneous Combustion

On Saturday, the town of Frisco is hosting a community bonfire and fireworks display called Spontaneous Combustion. This community celebration will also feature beverage and chili sales benefiting the Summit Nordic Ski Club. Frisco's Outer Range Brewing Co. will also be on hand selling fresh pints. The town of Frisco is accepting Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire up until noon on Saturday. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard, Highway 9 and Marina Road. The bonfire will start at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display at 8 p.m. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

"PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL"

The traveling performance group Vital Theatre Company makes a stop in Summit County on Saturday for a two-show run of "Pinkalicious." The show tells the story of Pinkalicious, who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. This music-infused children's show presents a memorable experience for ages 2-12. There will be shows on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes prior to each show. Tickets are available at Warrenstation.com.

The Weekend is the arts and entertainment column for the Summit Daily News, focused on fun weekend happenings in Summit County. Email clewis@summitdaily.com with event information to be featured.