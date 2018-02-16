Plan your Summit County weekend: Winter wine tasting, closing of NOISE exhibit and the John Adam Smith exhibit

Winter wine tasting

Snow pairs well with bold red and crisp white wines. Keystone's sixth annual Winter Wine Tasting is this Saturday at Warren Station in River Run Village. Guests will be able to choose from a broad spectrum of hors d'oeuvres, sweets and sample dishes prepared by Black Diamond Catering. The specialty wine tasting also features food stations with two whiskey cocktails to round out the offerings. The Deano Quartet will be providing live jazz fusion throughout the event. The tastings begin at 7 p.m. Included with each ticket is an extensive wine selection, whiskey cocktails along with small plate samplings and live music. Each ticket is $40 per person and can be purchased on WarrenStation.com. The tasting appetizer menu includes shrimp cocktail, herb-crusted chicken thighs with saffron and ginger rice, mini frisée salad, finger sandwiches with pumpernickel, ham and Boursin cheese (glazed with raspberry balsamic) as well as sandwiches with rye, cucumber and chévre cheese, charcuterie display with sliced meats, marinated vegetables, assorted nuts and fresh carved fruit, elk prime rib with Borsan mashed potatoes and gourmet pizza served with feta, bacon, tomato and roasted artichoke hearts. The wine includes Velvet Devil merlot, Ruffino prosecco, prosecco dry rose, Kim Crawford rose, Mondavi Napa cab, Tom Gore cab, Meiomi chard, Charles Smith Chateau Smith cab, 7 Moons red blend, Ravage cab, Cooper And Thief bourbon barrel aged red blend, Zen Of Zin and many more. There will also be bourbon cocktails served all evening.

Closing Sound Performance

The NOISE exhibit in the Breckenridge Creative Arts district opened during the WAVE festival in December of last year. In its two months of being open the exhibition has invited visitors to experiment and play with participatory sound artworks. This weekend, artist Jordan Knecht will close his exhibit by embarking on a deeper interactive experience in a curated series of sound performances, each featuring different sets of artists and musicians, followed by an intimate Q&A. The closing ceremony will take place from 7-8 p.m. at Old Masonic Hall this Friday. For more information, visit BreckCreate.org.

Travel Slideshow: Geology of Colorado

So far this season, the public libraries of Summit County have hosted an array of travel slideshows, including pictures from trips to Alaska and Nepal. This week's travel slideshow will feature photographs and information about Colorado geology from Sandy Gunow. The show starts at Blue River Room at North Branch Library at 7 p.m. For more information, visit SummitCountyLibraries.org, or call 970-668-5555.

Avy Safety Class, Demos & Raffle

Outer Range will host the American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) on Saturday. The nonprofit educational organization is the leading developer of avalanche safety curriculum in the U.S. and over 7,700 students received AIARE training last year alone. At noon Outer Range will release cans of their Whumpf Double IPA and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to AIARE. At 1 p.m. Outer Range will host a Backcountry 101 course in the outdoor yurt for free, and at 1:30 p.m. there will be an avy safety workshop and demos in the snow. Lastly, there will be a raffle at 2 p.m., including gear donated from Weston Snowboards, Black Diamond and Colorado Mountain School AIARE. Raffle tickets will be given out to anyone who purchases Whumpf cans or ORB mugs, or anyone who makes a donation to AIARE. For more information, visit AvTraining.org.

The John Adam Smith ExperiEnce

This Saturday, Breckenridge Distillery will be bringing the John Adam Smith Experience to its stage at 7 p.m. John Adam Smith first picked up the guitar when he was 10 years old.

By 15, he was performing original songs in front of live audiences in his hometown of Missoula, Montana. Smith went on to study traditional West African music, which heavily influenced his guitar style and songwriting in his early 20s.

His roots-driven music blends elements of blues, funk, rock, folk and reggae. He weaves intricate acoustic arrangements, punctuated by open tunings and the captivating sound of his Weissenborn acoustic lap steel guitar. For more information, visit BreckenridgeDistillery.com.