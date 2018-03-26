Ranked second-best new brewery by USA TODAY, Outer Range plans ‘We Almost Won!’ party

After nearly securing the designation of America's Best New Brewery through an online readers' choice awards contest put on by USA TODAY, Outer Range Brewing Co. in Frisco will celebrate by hosting a "We Almost Won!" party from noon to 3 p.m. April 7.

Hundreds of new breweries open across the U.S. every year, and in an effort to find the top 10 — defined as ones that opened in 2016 or later — USA TODAY asked a panel of beer experts to nominate their favorites from across the nation. After that, people were given four weeks to vote online for their favorites, casting up to one vote per day.

With the contest decided, Outer Range finished second behind Barrel Theory Beer Company of St. Paul. Rounding out the top five were Dancing Gnome Beer in Pittsburgh, Bearded Iris Brewing in Nashville and Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Another Colorado Brewery — New Image Brewing based in Arvada — was ranked No. 6, followed by HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Eight & Sand Beer in Woodbury, New Jersey; New Park Brewing in West Hartford, Connecticut; and Speciation Artisan Ales from Comstock Park, Michigan, according to the contest website.

"For us to be competing against breweries in major population centers and to end up in second place is just incredible," Emily Cleghorn, co-owner of Outer Range, wrote in an email. "We are so appreciative of our community rallying behind us to lift us up to the No. 2 spot."

She added that the party will include a giant cake, free merchandise, a limited can release and live music.

For more about the brewery, OuterRange.com.