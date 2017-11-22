A-Basin opens intermediate Humbug run: Ski area’s first trail to open this season with all natural snow
November 22, 2017
In time for Thanksgiving crowds, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its intermediate Humbug run on Wednesday.
The opening is notable as it's the first section of terrain A-Basin has opened yet this year entirely thanks to natural snowfall.
"(Humbug) is notorious for catching a lot of snow and blowing in with that special, soft, velvety surface," Al Henceroth, A-Basin's chief operating officer, wrote on his blog Wednesday.
"No snowmaking there," the A-Basin COO added. "Now with each storm, I suspect more and more terrain will start opening up. This is good."
Speaking Wednesday morning, A-Basin spokeswoman Adrienne Isaac said the ski area still doesn't have an estimated opening day for larger sections of A-Basin's terrain.
A-Basin, which, on Oct. 13, again this year was the state's first ski area to open, currently has four of nine lifts and 11 of 132 runs open, including 5 percent of its beginner terrain and 5 percent of its intermediate terrain.
