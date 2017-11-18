Friday storm helps Summit ski resorts open more terrain

With all Summit County ski resorts receiving at least 7 inches of fresh snow thanks to Friday's storm, each resort was able to open additional terrain for the first time this season while also preparing to open more in the coming days.

After receiving 11 inches, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its Wrangler beginner trail Saturday morning. A-Basin now has all of its front side green terrain open along with the Lower Mountain Blues and Upper Lenawee intermediate runs, bringing its total number of open runs to eight out of 134 at the ski area.

Breckenridge Ski Resort also received a foot of snow thanks to Friday's storm and opened its Trygve's beginner trail and Rip's Ride chairlift on Friday. As of Saturday, Breckenridge currently has 65 acres of skiing available with the previously open Springmeier beginner trail and Middle Four O'clock intermediate trail. All three open trails at Breckenridge are groomed. Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo said the resort anticipates it will open more new terrain early this coming week in advance of Thanksgiving.

Copper Mountain Resort received 7-and-a-half inches of fresh snow with the storm, resulting in opening the Mine Dump advanced run off the top of the Excelerator lift.

Copper also opened its Green Acres beginner terrain off of the Gem lift Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Copper will open skiing off of its Union Creek quad lift, though there will be no connection between Center and West villages via the Loverly beginner trail, as West Village will only be reachable by bus.

Keystone Resort received 8 inches of new snow from the storm, which helped enable the opening of the Scout beginner trail and the Ranger chairlift. Keystone also opened its Spring Dipper intermediate trail, accessible by the new six-person Montezuma Express chairlift that debuted last weekend. And the resort's early season A51 terrain park at the top of the School Marm beginner run has now opened with more than 10 features.