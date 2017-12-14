Frisco Nordic Center saves the day, creates course to host junior Olympic qualifier

At the eleventh hour, the Frisco Nordic Center has announced it will host a junior Olympic ski qualifier this weekend.

The event is the United States Ski Association's Rocky Mountain Region qualifier, to be held Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, until 1 p.m. on each of those days, trails at the Frisco Nordic Center will be closed to the public due to the races.

In partnership with the Summit Nordic Ski Club, the Frisco Nordic Center committed to host the races and has made and moved enough snow to create a 2-plus kilometer loop. The center expects more than 400 racers for the junior Olympic qualifier, as high school and college teams will be coming from as close as Summit County and the Front Range and as far away as New Mexico for this national qualifier. The junior qualifier was originally scheduled for another location, but was canceled due to a lack of open terrain.

"A race of this caliber comes with very high expectations," Whitney Hedberg, Summit Nordic Ski Club director, said in a press release. "Not only do we now need to put on a race in a very challenging snow year, we need to meet very specific and high standards because this is a national junior Olympic qualifier. It is beyond phenomenal that the Frisco Nordic Center was able to make and move enough snow to create a world class race course. This effort makes a significant statement about Frisco's and Colorado's commitment to Nordic skiing and youth. Right now, no other location in Colorado, Utah or New Mexico could pull this off,"

The Frisco Nordic Center already has a deep connection to Nordic competition and the Olympic tradition. Jim Galanes, manager of the Frisco Nordic Center, was a member of the U.S. Ski Team for 12 years and is a three-time Olympian. He won three national championships and two Nordic Combined World Cups. From 1989 to 1991, Jim served as the U.S. Ski Team head coach.

For more information on the Frisco Nordic Center, you can visit FriscoNordic.com or call 970-668-2570.