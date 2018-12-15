 HIghlights from Dew Tour’s adaptive events | SummitDaily.com

Dozens of adaptive athletes raced down the banked slalom course on Thursday morning as part of a Dew Tour event. Without Adaptive Action Sports and Silverthorne's Amy Purdy's sponsor of Toyota, the Dew Tour adaptive event would not have occurred. See their stories in the photo captions.

