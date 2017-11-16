Keystone to open intermediate trail Spring Dipper, more beginner terrain Saturday
November 16, 2017
With double-digit inches of snow likely to fall in and around Summit County ski resorts Thursday night through Saturday morning, Keystone Resort is set to open more of its main mountain terrain.
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com, the height of the storm will be Friday afternoon and evening between one p.m. and 8 p.m. when snow may fall at rates of one to two inches per hour. Open Snow forecasts the wind direction during this time will be from the west to southwest, which should be somewhat favorable for the higher elevations of Summit County, including Keystone Resort.
Starting Saturday, Keystone will open intermediate access via Spring Dipper will be open to the new six-passenger Montezuma Express chairlift and the River Run Gondola mid-station, which has yet to open this season.
Keystone will also open the beginner trail Scout and the Ranger chairlift. This expands Keystone's available beginner terrain from just Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon.
