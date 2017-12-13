Powder awards return to Breckenridge Riverwalk Center Thursday

The best in ski cinematography, athletic achievement and photography will be celebrated at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge Thursday evening with the 18th annual Powder Awards.

A panel of professional skiers, photographers, filmmakers, journalists and industry veterans reviewed 50-plus entries in 13 categories — including Movie of the Year, Best Female Performance, Best Powder, and Best Jib — to determine nominees and winners for the 8 p.m. show.

The event also showcases readers' favorite skiers with the annual Powder Poll, recognizing the sport's top three women and three men.

This year's show for the first time will feature the introduction of the Moving Mountains Award. The award celebrates a humanitarian in the ski industry whose work has been instrumental in influencing and enriching the long-term health of the sport.

Tickets for all ages are on sale for $12, with proceeds benefiting the High Fives Foundation to supports action sports athletes that have suffered a life altering injury.

18th Annual Powder Awards nominees

Movie of the Year

Faction, This is Home

Matchstick Productions, Drop Everything

Level 1, Habit

Dendrite Studios, Numinous

Best Documentary

Good Company, Baltic Ski

TGBar Films, 2.5 Million

Switchback Entertainment, Becoming History

Switchback Entertainment, Fountain of Youth

Best Short

Sherpas Cinemas, Imagination

Seeking Nirvana, Tales of Vienna

Tanner Hall, Corey Stanton, and Tom Yaps; Triumph

Switchback Entertainment, Becoming History

Best Cinematography

DPS, The Time Within

Dendrite Studios, Numinous

Legs of Steel, Same Difference

Sherpas Cinemas, Imagination

Best Post Production

Level 1, Habit

Sherpas Cinemas, Imagination

Seeking Nirvana, Tales of Vienna

Dendrite, Numinous

Best Female Performance

Tatum Monod (Habit)

Michelle Parker (Drop Everything)

Elyse Saugstad (Drop Everything)

Lexi Dupont (Love to Your Mother)

Best Male Performance

Kye Petersen (Numinous)

Sammy Carlson (To Be)

Nick McNutt (Rogue Elements)

Marcus Eder (Drop Everything)

Best Air

Alex Hall (This is Home)

Karl Fostvedt (Guest List)

Kye Petersen (Numinous)

Tanner Hall (Triumph)

Best Line

Logan Pehota (Numinous)

Josh Daiek (Bearings)

Stan Rey (Magnetic)

Olle Regner (DYBS)

Best Powder

Chris Rubens, Eric Hjorleifson, Mark Abma (Drop Everything)

Griffin Post, Ian McIntosh, Dane Tudor (Rogue Elements)

Nick McNutt (Rogue Elements)

Sammy Carlson (To Be)

Best Jib

LJ Strenio (Habit)

Antti Ollila (This is Home)

Tom Wallisch (Guest List)

Keegan Kilbride (Habit)