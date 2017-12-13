Powder awards return to Breckenridge Riverwalk Center Thursday
December 13, 2017
The best in ski cinematography, athletic achievement and photography will be celebrated at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge Thursday evening with the 18th annual Powder Awards.
A panel of professional skiers, photographers, filmmakers, journalists and industry veterans reviewed 50-plus entries in 13 categories — including Movie of the Year, Best Female Performance, Best Powder, and Best Jib — to determine nominees and winners for the 8 p.m. show.
The event also showcases readers' favorite skiers with the annual Powder Poll, recognizing the sport's top three women and three men.
This year's show for the first time will feature the introduction of the Moving Mountains Award. The award celebrates a humanitarian in the ski industry whose work has been instrumental in influencing and enriching the long-term health of the sport.
Tickets for all ages are on sale for $12, with proceeds benefiting the High Fives Foundation to supports action sports athletes that have suffered a life altering injury.
18th Annual Powder Awards nominees
Movie of the Year
Faction, This is Home
Matchstick Productions, Drop Everything
Level 1, Habit
Dendrite Studios, Numinous
Best Documentary
Good Company, Baltic Ski
TGBar Films, 2.5 Million
Switchback Entertainment, Becoming History
Switchback Entertainment, Fountain of Youth
Best Short
Sherpas Cinemas, Imagination
Seeking Nirvana, Tales of Vienna
Tanner Hall, Corey Stanton, and Tom Yaps; Triumph
Switchback Entertainment, Becoming History
Best Cinematography
DPS, The Time Within
Dendrite Studios, Numinous
Legs of Steel, Same Difference
Sherpas Cinemas, Imagination
Best Post Production
Level 1, Habit
Sherpas Cinemas, Imagination
Seeking Nirvana, Tales of Vienna
Dendrite, Numinous
Best Female Performance
Tatum Monod (Habit)
Michelle Parker (Drop Everything)
Elyse Saugstad (Drop Everything)
Lexi Dupont (Love to Your Mother)
Best Male Performance
Kye Petersen (Numinous)
Sammy Carlson (To Be)
Nick McNutt (Rogue Elements)
Marcus Eder (Drop Everything)
Best Air
Alex Hall (This is Home)
Karl Fostvedt (Guest List)
Kye Petersen (Numinous)
Tanner Hall (Triumph)
Best Line
Logan Pehota (Numinous)
Josh Daiek (Bearings)
Stan Rey (Magnetic)
Olle Regner (DYBS)
Best Powder
Chris Rubens, Eric Hjorleifson, Mark Abma (Drop Everything)
Griffin Post, Ian McIntosh, Dane Tudor (Rogue Elements)
Nick McNutt (Rogue Elements)
Sammy Carlson (To Be)
Best Jib
LJ Strenio (Habit)
Antti Ollila (This is Home)
Tom Wallisch (Guest List)
Keegan Kilbride (Habit)
