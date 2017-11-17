Rando Race Series kicks off at Arapahoe Basin
November 17, 2017
Just before dawn on Tuesday, more than 90 people took off uphill on their skis from the base of the High Noon run at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
As part of the resort's Rise and Shine Rando Race Series, the competitors were challenged to do as many laps as they could muster in one hour, beginning from the ski area's base to Black Mountain Lodge at mid-mountain — approximately 750 feet of vertical climb.
With the use of skins attached to the bottom of their skis to aid in climbing uphill cross-country style, 13 of the 90 competitors completed five laps. That amounted to nearly 4,000 vertical feet in total over the hour.
To see more photos from Tuesday's race, visit SummitDaily.com.
