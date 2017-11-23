‘We may need to squash the quaff’: Town of Breckenridge mulls whether to host Dew Tour drinking event

Tentative plans for a new Dew Tour beer drinking event in Breckenridge may have ceased before they started as the Breckenridge Town Council is deciding whether it wants to welcome a "quaffing" competition this winter.

Quaffing is a beer drinking game, popular amongst many skiers and snowboarders, that typically involves drinking a beer as fast as you can after it is slid down a table surface from a teammate located at the other end.

At their Nov. 14 work session before their regularly scheduled meeting, town council members and others in attendance discussed whether the Dew Tour's plans for the quaffing event were acceptable to have in the town and, if so, what time of day and where the event should be held. The Dew Tour runs from Dec. 13 to 17.

During an events committee update, Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula said he found out about the event after he received an email to sign up a team.

"And the picture on the email is a dude with two steins kicking them both back," the mayor said.

The ensuing discussion centered around whether hosting the event anywhere in town was family friendly, whether it promoted overconsumption of alcohol, and how the event compared to the recent "World's Longest Shotski" attempts located downtown — a Ullr Fest event promoted by the town's tourism office.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think it's how it's handled," Councilwoman Erin Gigliello said during the discussion. "We are also known for trying to break the record for the longest shotski. I don't think this is that far out of that realm."

"I think it's a little different," Mamula replied. "I won't lie — one shot is different than chugging beers."

Speaking Wednesday afternoon, Dew Tour spokeswoman Melissa Gullotti said the tour is currently in discussions with the town about the event, which is not yet confirmed. She added that Dew Tour has never before hosted a quaffing competition and that a date and time for the event had yet to be discussed, though a potential location of hosting it on the lawn by the town's Riverwalk Center was mentioned.

This year's iteration of the "World's Longest Shotski" attempt, the sixth consecutive, is scheduled for Jan. 11. It'll be hosted by Breckenridge Distillery and the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary. Event organizers hope to have around 1,300 people take part in the event, which is open to only those 21 and older. The annual downtown event is also a fundraiser for Breckenridge Mountain Rotary and, in past years, has consisted of more than a thousand participants consuming one shot of cinnamon whiskey with 66.6 percent alcohol by volume.

Toward the end of the Nov. 14 quaffing discussion, Breckenridge assistant town manager Shannon Haynes followed up by saying there'd be further talk about the event at the council's Nov. 28 meeting.

"And I can let you know if the attorneys answer sooner than that," Haynes said.

"We may need to squash the quaff," town manager Rick Holman replied.

—Summit Daily reporter Eli Pace contributed reporting