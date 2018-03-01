Red carpet comes out Sunday in Breck

Cost: $59 in advance, $69 at the door; Couples Night Out $215. Go to BreckFilmFest.org

When: March 4, 5:45 p.m. until the Best Picture is announced

The red carpet will come out Sunday in Breckenridge for a local celebration and viewing-party benefiting the Breckenridge Film Festival that's tied into Hollywood's biggest night.

The event is the nonprofit group's one-and-only annual fundraiser, and with it, attendees will get to walk the red carpet, snap photos for the paparazzi and enjoy a wine and beer cocktail party, all in support of a good cause.

The party kicks off at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the Speakeasy Theater, 103 S Harris St., and will go until the winner of Best Picture at the Oscars is announced. Additionally, tickets include a glass of bubbly, free beverage and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

People are also being encouraged to wear their "red carpet attire" and be ready to take advantage of the many prizes for the best-dressed, best shoes and more.

The event will also field Hollywood trivia and Academy Awards ballots, which must be purchased and submitted prior to 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, the party will get down in the Hopeful and Discovery Community Rooms at Breckenridge Grand Vacations' Community Center

Tickets are $59 in advance, $69 at the door or $215 for a couples' night out package that includes admission for four adults. The couples package must be bought in advance.

"We are always incredibly excited to host the annual Academy Awards fundraiser. It's a chance for locals to slip on those heels and bowties — if they want — and come out for a social evening and to support our cause," said Janice Miller, Breck Film Fest executive director, in a news release.

She clarified that it's not necessary to don cocktail attire for the event.

The Breckenridge Film Festival has grown significantly in recent years, delivering more free forums, workshops, exhibits and experiences to the community through its annual festival and year-round programs than ever before, in addition to its annual slate of film programming.

The organization depends increasingly on excitement and interest from the community to attend the annual fundraising event, which earns most of its support through the silent auction.

"In my opinion, ours is one of the best silent auctions in the county," Miller said. "As a film festival, we know the power of experience — it's what we do best year in and year out. So, when we're building our auction, we focus on items that promote experiences."

This year, the auction also features a keynote item, the incredible HP ZBook x2 Detachable Workstation, donated by HP Workstations in Fort Collins and a perfect fit for any creative, from artist to architect to engineer to photographer, filmmaker or graphic designer. To keep in the spirit of accessibility, an online auction is live now until noon on March 6.

For more info or to buy tickets, go to BreckFilmFest.org.