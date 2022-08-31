Rediscover sisterhood with Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s ‘The Revolutionists’

Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s “The Revolutionists opens Friday, Sept. 2. The comedy is written by Lauren Gunderson.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co./Courtesy photo

Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists” comes to Lake Dillon Theatre Co. this week. The comedy tells the story of four women living in France during the French Revolution.

It centers on Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle dealing with the Reign of Terror in 1793 Paris. The play touches on themes of violence and legacy, art and activism, and feminism and terrorism.

“The Revolutionists” runs from Friday, Sept. 2, to Sept. 25 at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s Henry Studio Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Tickets range from $25 to $48. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.