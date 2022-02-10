 Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 11-17 | SummitDaily.com
Roundup of live music in Summit County, Feb. 11-17

Here is this week’s calendar of live music

Catch Donavon Frankenreiter, Dark Star Orchestra and other musicians in Summit County over the next few days.

Surfer and musician Donavon Frankenreiter will perform with special guest Matt Grundy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the show. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
Dark Star Orchestra will play acoustic Grateful Dead music at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. The show is sold out. Visit 10MileMusic.com for more information.
Bluegrass band The Lil Smokies will perform with Dead Horses and Esther Rose at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Tickets range from $25 to $30. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.
