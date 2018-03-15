Roundup of St. Patrick’s Day events around Summit County
March 15, 2018
Want to add your event? Email Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com
Breckenridge
St. Patrick's Day 5K at Gold Run Nordic Center
Come out for the new beginning of the trail running season at the first annual St. Patrick's Day 5K. The race takes place at the Gold Run Nordic Center running along our Nordic trails. $30 per person, $20 under 17. Ages 12 and up. 9 a.m. Register on TownOfBreckenridge.com.
Make an Irish Kiss Me Mug Event at Ready, Paint, Fire!
Bring out the Irish in ya, with this fun "Kiss Me" mug. This event is going on at both Breckenridge and Keystone locations. $15 includes studio fee valid one week. 11–6 p.m.
Live DJ Night at Napper Tandy's Irish Pub
Live DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Celctic Craft River Fest
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Northman, Tellamore Dew, Breckenridge Brewery. (233 E. Riverwalk)
Luck of the Rockies St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl
It's an all-day party in Breckenridge. Napper Tandy's is the registration bar. Other bars participating include Angel's Hollow, Blue Stag, Gold Pan, Motherloaded, RMU, Tiki Mana and the Historic Brown Closing Party. Costumes are encouraged. DJs and food deals are part of the fun. $10 in advance; $20 at door if available, 11 a.m. Visit LuckOfTheRockies.com for more information.
Frisco
Shaky Hand String Band at Ein Prosit
St. Patrick Day Party with Shaky Hand String Band. 7–10 p.m.
Keystone
DISTILLED Speaker and Spirits Series at Warren Station
Admission gets you unlimited cocktail samples from all of the competing bartenders, as well as a ticket to vote for the "People's Choice Award." Your reward for voting? A full cocktail of your drink of choice. Competitors include: Inxpot, Dillon Tavern, Keystone Festivals, Copper Mountain, Alpenglow Stube, Ski Tip Lodge, as well as a Jim Beam whiskey specialist. Light appetizers will be available from Black Diamond Gourmet, and live music from local favorite The Well Beings will start at 4:30. The Wellbeings are a Colorado-based live music experience featuring tight funky grooves and an array of other unique influences to keep you dancing all night long. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Get you tickets early on warrenstation.com.
Doors open and tasting begins at 4 p.m., live music will start at 4:30 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 6:45 p.m.
Silverthorne
20th annual St Patrick's Day celebration at Murphy's Irish Pub
The party starts at 11 a.m. Irish food will be served all day long until 10 p.m. including corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd's pie, beer-battered fish and chips, classic Reuben sandwich and bangers and mash. There will be prizes and giveaways all day and night with a Yeti cooler as the grand prize. There will be drink specials all day long. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with Brad Curry and Keith Synnestvedt will play from 8 p.m. to closing.
St. Patty's Live Irish & Blues at Bakers' Brewery
Free live acoustic Irish and blues, with Todd Johnson playing solo acoustic guitar. Stout specials, Jameson specials, stout tour on tap, and of course, corned beef and cabbage.
Recommended Stories For You
Want to add your event? Email Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Copper Mountain Resort’s brand-new Rocky Mountain Coaster opens Friday
- Breck Pride: A message that everyone is welcome here in the mountains
- Listen to history: ‘Sisters of Courage,’ one family’s journey homesteading near Grand Lake
- Born in Argentina, couple ecstatic to open empanada eatery in Silverthorne
- Roundup of St. Patrick’s Day events around Summit County
Trending Sitewide
- Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner
- $3 million Breckenridge home tops the real estate transactions for February
- Despite criticisms, Breckenridge Town Council won’t park its plan to build new garage
- Colorado study: Hunger is driving mountain lions to residential areas they would normally avoid
- ‘Something has to be done’: Summit County students, parents protest school gun violence today