Roundup of St. Patrick’s Day events around Summit County

Breckenridge

St. Patrick's Day 5K at Gold Run Nordic Center

Come out for the new beginning of the trail running season at the first annual St. Patrick's Day 5K. The race takes place at the Gold Run Nordic Center running along our Nordic trails. $30 per person, $20 under 17. Ages 12 and up. 9 a.m. Register on TownOfBreckenridge.com.

Make an Irish Kiss Me Mug Event at Ready, Paint, Fire!

Bring out the Irish in ya, with this fun "Kiss Me" mug. This event is going on at both Breckenridge and Keystone locations. $15 includes studio fee valid one week. 11–6 p.m.

Live DJ Night at Napper Tandy's Irish Pub

Live DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Celctic Craft River Fest

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Northman, Tellamore Dew, Breckenridge Brewery. (233 E. Riverwalk)

Luck of the Rockies St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

It's an all-day party in Breckenridge. Napper Tandy's is the registration bar. Other bars participating include Angel's Hollow, Blue Stag, Gold Pan, Motherloaded, RMU, Tiki Mana and the Historic Brown Closing Party. Costumes are encouraged. DJs and food deals are part of the fun. $10 in advance; $20 at door if available, 11 a.m. Visit LuckOfTheRockies.com for more information.

Frisco

Shaky Hand String Band at Ein Prosit

St. Patrick Day Party with Shaky Hand String Band. 7–10 p.m.

Keystone

DISTILLED Speaker and Spirits Series at Warren Station

Admission gets you unlimited cocktail samples from all of the competing bartenders, as well as a ticket to vote for the "People's Choice Award." Your reward for voting? A full cocktail of your drink of choice. Competitors include: Inxpot, Dillon Tavern, Keystone Festivals, Copper Mountain, Alpenglow Stube, Ski Tip Lodge, as well as a Jim Beam whiskey specialist. Light appetizers will be available from Black Diamond Gourmet, and live music from local favorite The Well Beings will start at 4:30. The Wellbeings are a Colorado-based live music experience featuring tight funky grooves and an array of other unique influences to keep you dancing all night long. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Get you tickets early on warrenstation.com.

Doors open and tasting begins at 4 p.m., live music will start at 4:30 p.m., and the winners will be announced at 6:45 p.m.

Silverthorne

20th annual St Patrick's Day celebration at Murphy's Irish Pub

The party starts at 11 a.m. Irish food will be served all day long until 10 p.m. including corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd's pie, beer-battered fish and chips, classic Reuben sandwich and bangers and mash. There will be prizes and giveaways all day and night with a Yeti cooler as the grand prize. There will be drink specials all day long. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with Brad Curry and Keith Synnestvedt will play from 8 p.m. to closing.

St. Patty's Live Irish & Blues at Bakers' Brewery

Free live acoustic Irish and blues, with Todd Johnson playing solo acoustic guitar. Stout specials, Jameson specials, stout tour on tap, and of course, corned beef and cabbage.

Recommended Stories For You