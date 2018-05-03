Sign up now to audition for Backstage Theatre’s fall production of ‘Annie’
May 3, 2018
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre will be offering auditions next week for actors and actresses who are 6 years old and up and interested in being in the theater's fall production of "Annie."
"Annie" is a worldwide phenomenon that won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The local auditions will go from 4:30-8:30 p.m. May 8-9 at the Riverwalk Center with a dance callback set for May 11.
Rehearsals begin in early June, but the schedule is meant to be flexible with summer vacations and work schedules. However, participants must be available the weeks of Aug. 13-23 for final rehearsals with performances Aug. 24-Sept. 2, also at the Riverwalk Center.
Anyone wanting to audition will sign up for hourlong slots to learn and sing a selection from the show and read from the script, according to Backstage Theatre. Choreography callbacks will be May 11, but not everyone will participate in the callbacks. Parking at the Riverwalk Center is free throughout May.
For more info or to sign up for the auditions, go to BackStageTheatre.org and click on the "Auditions for Annie" or call Backstage Theatre at 970-453-0199.
