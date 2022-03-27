Silverthorne celebrates Burning Snowman on Friday

April's First Friday celebration will be the town's Burning Snowman to celebrate the end of winter. This year will be the first celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

The Silverthorne community will say goodbye to winter at 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at its Burning Snowman community bonfire as April’s First Friday celebration.

Located at the Trent Park overflow parking lot, 100 Willowbrook Road, the town will build a giant wooden snowman out of pallets and old Christmas trees that will be the centerpiece of the bonfire. This will be the first time the town has celebrated the Burning Snowman bonfire since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will also feature live music, live art with local artists Andrew Moran and Erica Rae and crafts from The Frosted Flamingo mobile art studio.