Silverthorne, Dillon and Breckenridge light trees for the holidays

Days remain between now and Christmas so a trio of holiday tree lightings is planned for this weekend. Following the previous lightings at Copper, Keystone and Frisco, almost all of Summit County will now bask in the festive glow of the season. There are plenty of activities for kids and adults in Silverthorne, Dillon and Breckenridge on Friday and Saturday.

Silverthorne

As part of the town's monthly First Friday events, Silverthorne will have their first-ever tree lighting in front of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Closing out the evening is an inaugural Angry Santa party at Angry James Brewery. The best "Bad" Santa costume wins tickets to Cypress Hill and Hobo Village will play tunes at 7 p.m. A full schedule follows:

4:30–5:30 p.m.: Enjoy holiday carolers, family-friendly activities, hot chocolate and treats provided by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

5:30 p.m.: Tree-lighting ceremony begins

5:30–7:30 p.m.: Photos with Santa inside the Silverthorne Pavilion

6–7 p.m.: "Story Time on the Go" at Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea with holiday treats and crafts

8–10 p.m.: Angry Santa Party at Angry James Brewery

Dillon

Also on Friday, Dillon will flip the switch on their holiday tree at the Marina Park Pavillion. From 4:30–7:30 p.m. there will be refreshments, goodies and a choreographed light show.

The tree will be on display from Dec. 7 to Jan. 6, with the show running every half hour from 4:30–9:30 p.m.

Breckenridge

Finally Breckenridge gets in on the holiday action with a whole night of races, parades, singing and other activities on Saturday. New this year is a Reindeer Run for children 12 and younger at 4:20 p.m. before the 4:30 running of the Santas. Registration and more information on the races and parade can be found at GoBreck.com. Proceeds benefit Breckenridge Boy Scout Troop 187. The complete schedule for Breckenridge's holiday events is:

3–6 p.m.: Make free Christmas ornaments at BreckCreate's Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St.

3:45 p.m.: Over 150 dogs in the holiday dog parade will head down Main Street from Main Street Station to the Blue River Plaza.

4:20 p.m.: Kids 12 and under wearing complementary antlers run down Main Street.

4:30 p.m.: More than 500 Santas will sprint along Main Street. Top finishers will win an Ullr helmet and other prizes.

5 p.m.: Santa turns on 140,000 LEDs in Blue River Plaza followed by cookies courtesy of the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

5:30–7:00 p.m.: Meet Santa at the Barney Ford Museum, 111 E. Washington Ave.

7:00–9:00 p.m.: Go caroling karaoke-style at BreckCreate's Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St.