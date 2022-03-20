Silverthorne looks to buy art installation

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center features a three-part sculpture of dancers on loan from artist Harold Linke. The town is asking for donations to make the sculpture permanent.

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

Since 2018, the EnerJoy Monumental Trio — an art installation by sculptor Harold Linke — has welcomed visitors of the Silverthorne’s Performing Arts Center. Now, the town is looking to buy the installment permanently.

Currently, the sculpture is on loan from Linke and has continued due to an agreement for the past four years. Upon the recommendation of the Silverthorne Art Board and Art Selection Committee, the town released a notice for citizens to donate to the cause in order to keep the sculpture outside of the performing arts center, which hosts the Lake Dillon Theatre Co.

Donations are tax deductible. Contributions can be made online or by sending them to Silverthorne Arts Initiative Fund, town of Silverthorne, P.O. Box 1309, Silverthorne, CO 80498.