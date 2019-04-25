Silverthorne Outlets to celebrate a grand opening, remodel and store’s relocation on Friday
Everyone is invited to a multifaceted ceremony with free cake, refreshments, sales and prize drawings today at the Outlets at Silverthorne.
In a combined party on Friday, the Outlets will celebrate the opening of the first Williams-Sonoma outlet in Colorado, the remodeling of Columbia Sportswear and the relocation of Beef Jerky Outlet to the Red Village.
The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with town officials, cake and refreshments, exclusive one-day-only discounts at the three retailers and complimentary enter-to-win drawings, according to the Outlets.
The ceremony is scheduled to run from 2-3 p.m. Friday at the Outlet’s Red Village, 135 Stephens Way, Silverthorne. For more, go to OutletsAtSilverthorne.com and click on the “Events” tab.
