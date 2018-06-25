Silverthorne to host its first art festival July 6-7

Silverthorne will the town's first ever arts festival, Art on The Blue River, on July 6-7 outside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

"We're excited to bring the art over to this side of the county," said Sydney Schwab, Silverthorne's event coordinator. "The Summit County Arts Council hosts festivals in other places in the county, but this will be their first in Silverthorne."

The festival kicks off on July 6 as part of the town's First Fridays events, designed to showcase what's special about the community, with live music from the Freddy Jones Band from 5-7 p.m. on the outdoor stage at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

The art festival continues Saturday with additional artist experiences and more live musical performances.

Altogether, the festival will feature the original work from 25 different artists, and people will have the opportunity to buy art during the event. The festival is free, but food and drink will be available for purchase both days.

This is billed as a family friendly event, but organizers have pulled a special event liquor license for anyone over 21 who would like to enjoy alcoholic beverages at the festival.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to the Freddy Jones Band, cellist Russick Smith will perform from 3-5 p.m. July 6 and the Broke Down Rodeo band will play from 1-4 p.m. July 7.

The town is working with event sponsor Summit County Arts Council.

For more, Silverthorne.org.