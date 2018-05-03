Silverthorne to host locals appreciation party today

With temperatures expected to reach the mid- to high-50s, Silverthorne will be hosting a Locals Appreciation Party from 4-7 p.m. today at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center's outdoor stage and lawn.

The event is part of the town's efforts to make the first Friday of every month a reason for residents and visitors alike to get together and celebrate what's special about the community.

From arts and food to music and fun, First Fridays are designed to be an extension of Silverthorne's strategic vision and further establish the town as a cultural hub for the county, according to a news release.

Today's celebration will be a block party-style event, featuring complimentary spirits, beer and food samples from more than 30 distilleries and breweries, as well as local restaurants, such as Sauce On The Blue, Peak Provisions and Red Buffalo. Also, attendees will be provided a small 2-ounce commemorative tasting cup.

The event will also feature live music from the Chris Bauer Trio as well as children's activities like lawn games and a "Cave of Confusion."

During the event, attendees will be able to support a number of local nonprofits by making donations to organizations, including Shaw Regional Caner Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Domus Pacis, Summit Animal Shelter, The Cycle Effect and the Family and Intercultural Resource Center.

For more, follow the town on Facebook at Facebook.com/SilverthorneCO/.