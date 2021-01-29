Silverthorne to host Noche De Candela for February First Friday

Silverthorne’s February First Friday event will celebrate the Latino community’s cultural influence in town with Noche De Candela, which translates to Night of Light. According to a news release from the town, Noche de Candela represents the search for light between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

At the event, residents and visitors can pick up free wish lantern kits to take home, write their wishes on the lantern and light it up. A celebration will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, on the outdoor patio of the Silverthorne Pavilion.

A live music performance by Remezcla will take place in the Silverthorne Pavilion lobby, facing the outdoor patio where attendees will be able to listen. An outdoor light display will be set up around the patio, and the restaurant Mercado La Perla will run a First Friday special of four tacos for $8.99.

The town will not be sending wish lanterns down the Blue River as in previous years to prevent large gatherings, and attendees are asked to wear a facial covering, follow physical distancing practices and not linger when picking up wish lanterns kits.