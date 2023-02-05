Silverthorne’s TheatreSilCo unveils its latest show — an ancient tale with a modern spin

The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, home of the nonprofit TheatreSilCo — formally known as the Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

Tripp Fay/Summit Daily News archive

The performing arts nonprofit TheatreSilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — announced its newest theatrical show titled “An Iliad,” which will run from Feb. 22 to March. 5.

“The setting is simple: an empty theatre,” reads the show’s description on TheatreSilCo’s website. “The lone figure onstage is a storyteller – possibly Homer, possibly one of the many bards who followed in his footsteps.”

Told with “poetry and humor,” the performance is one where the “ancient tale of the Trojan War collides with the modern world,” the description reads.

The performance will have a runtime of 90 minutes and is recommended for ages 14 and older, according to TheatreSilCo’s website. It will be shown at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center at 460 Blue River Parkway.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased online on TheatreSilCo’s website at TheSilCO.org .