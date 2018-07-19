Sip and chill with Keystone’s 22nd annual Bluegrass and Beer festival

The longest running craft beer event in the state, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, returns Aug. 4-5 to Keystone Resort with 45 breweries, 13 bands on three different stages, and the ultimate corn hole championship with New Belgium Brewing Company.

"The Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival continues to be our most popular festival of the summer at Keystone," said director of events and marketing for the Keystone Neighbourhood Company Maja Russer in a release. "This is our 22nd year and we've teamed up with New Belgium to bring new events like the corn hole competition at Warren Station and a sour session seminar. We also brought back a fan favorite: the Fat Tire Hangout featuring a swing set bar, lawn games and, of course, New Belgium beer. It's the best of summer living in the mountains, all in one spot."

Another highlight, says Russer, is the craft beer sampling in River Run Village with 45 breweries and an estimated 150 varieties of beer. Participating breweries include Colorado natives like New Belgium Brewing, Boulder Beer Company, Eddyline Brewery, Telluride Brewing Company, Upslope Brewing, Lone Tree Brewing Company and Joyride Brewing Company as well as Summit County locals like Pug Ryan's, Dillon Dam, Breckenridge Brewery, The Bakers' Brewery and, the newest additions, Angry James Brewing Company and High Side Brewery.

It's not just a beer festival, though. True to its name, the festival also features some of the top performers and bands in bluegrass — for free.

North Carolina duo, Mandolin Orange, is back this year to play Saturday and headline Sunday on the main stage in River Run Village. The Lil Smokies will also put on a "can't miss" performance when they headline the Saturday festival line up. The remaining lineup may turn some heads with the Monocle Band, Old Salt Union, Ragged Union, Masontown, Cicada Rhythm, The Lonesome Days, Head for the Hills, White Water Ramble, and Brent Cobb performing for free.

To kick off this epic Keystone weekend of bluegrass and beer, the Shaky Hand String Band will perform on Friday night at Warren Station. Guests will eat, drink and pick their way through specialty New Belgium beers paired perfectly with six dishes prepared by Summit County favorite, chef Chris Rybak all while tapping a toe to some local bluegrass. Tickets are $60 per person in advance and $70 at the door at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3.

Warren Station continues to be the New Belgium hub throughout the weekend with a "Sour Session" to kick off Saturday's activities. Join New Belgium for a tasting and educational seminar focused on the intricacies of the popular sour beer movement. Beers include La Folie, Le Terroir, Sour Saison and Transatlantique Kriek. Whether you are a sour beer aficionado, or just learning about this unique brewing process, the session will be a great way to get your festival day started. Tickets for Saturday's specialty session are $10. On Sunday, Warren Station will transform and the stage will be set for the corn hole championship. Games will take place on the Warren Station patio starting at noon. Teams will compete in pairs and the winner will walk away with a Patagonia backpack filled with swag from New Belgium Brewing. Entry is $20 per team and includes two complimentary beers per team.

General festival activities kick off at noon on both Saturday and Sunday in River Run Village with the New Belgium beer garden, food booths and the Kidtopia Kidzone. The main event — the craft beer sampling — begins at 1 p.m. and continues until 5 p.m. on both days.

Admission to the festival is free. Purchase a beer glass pass for access to the plentiful craft beer sampling. New Belgium beers will also be available to buy at the beer garden a-la-carte. There is also delicious food available from local vendors, with each food tasting ticket costing $1. Ticket amounts per dish vary per food vendor tent.

Like all of the Keystone Neighbourhood Company events, the Bluegrass and Beer Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds to a local Summit County nonprofit. During the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the High Country Conservation Center, a local nonprofit that focuses on waste reduction, energy efficiency and clean energy, as well as sustainable food production.