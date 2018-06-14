Summit County’s upcoming summer festivals and races

One of the longest-running mountain bike races in Breckenridge returns for its 34th season this September.

Six stages, 240 total miles and roughly 40,000 vertical feet of climbing. Riders get it all, from Wheeler Trail up and over Breckenridge to the Colorado Trail and Mount Guyot.

The ride begins at the Keystone Stables and leads south toward Breckenridge, passing the Colorado Trail along the way. Distances range from about 4 miles to 15.5 miles.

One day, 100 miles, 13,719 vertical feet of climbing — it doesn’t get much bigger and bolder than the Breck 100.

A course on the southeast side of Breckenridge, including classic routes like Boreas Pass Road and tricky climbs like something known simply as “the Grind.” Distances range from 4 miles to 14.5 miles, depending on ability division.

Racers will start the SUP leg (3k) of the event at the Frisco Bay Marina at 9 a.m. and make their way across the Dillon Reservoir to the Pine Cove Campground where they will transition into the mountain bike leg (12k) of the race.

One of the biggest and most popular road tours, returns for its 30th season with 120 miles and 10,000 vertical feet of climbing.

The race starts during the annual July 4 parade down Main Street Breckenridge and ends at Carter Park with a post-race bash. The distance is (get this) 50 miles for all competitors with divisions for men, women, juniors and teams.

The Breck Mtn Enduro returns to the whip-fast trails at Breckenridge Resort. Starting at 10 a.m., riders compete on a mostly downhill course for prizes, bragging rights and all the glory.

The Keystone BME contains some of the rawest and most rugged lift-accessed mountain biking in the U.S. and year over year is ranked as one of the most popular mountain biking events in the Rockies.

Rides ranges from 4 miles to 17.5 miles, with categories for men, women and juniors, plus ability divisions.

June 15-16: Colorado BBQ Challenge

Main Street Frisco will feature 70+ BBQers, seven bands, pig races, kids' activities, the Fourth Annual Fire Fighter Cook Off, food sampling and demos, the Breckenridge Distillery Whiskey Tour, the Bacon Burner 6k and the best BBQ you will have in Colorado this year.

More information: townoffrisco.com

June 23-24: Keystone's Eighth Annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival

With thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine at your fingertips, you won't want to miss this weekend-long celebration of bacon. Along with bacon cuisine you'll enjoy free live music from Christof Brownell, Tiffany Christopher, and two rockin' female cover bands, Lez Zeppelin and festival favorite, returning for their eighth year Hell's Belles.

More information: warrenstation.com

July 1: Frisco Founders Day

Experience Frisco's Heritage at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum and celebrate the town's history. This event features simulated gold panning, live burro rides, refreshments and wonderful live music and entertainment in the gazebo from 12-4 p.m.

More information: townoffrisco.com

July 4-6: Independence Day Celebration

Each Independence Day, Breckenridge kicks off the party with a 10K trail run, followed by the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race and the Main Street parade. Family activities, live music, a performance by the National Repertory Orchestra and an extraordinary fireworks display close out the night. More information: gobreck.com/breckenridge-events/fourth-of-july-in-breckenridge

July 7: Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival

For over 10 years the Breckenridge Summer Beer Fest has brought a strong music lineup, along with dozens of brewers, to celebrate in the Summit County sunshine. This year, the party goes down at Beaver Run and tickets typically sell out. Keep an eye on the website for updated brewer and band info. Price varies with type of ticket purchased.

More information: summer.breckenridgebeerfestival.com

July 20-22 Lake Dillon Arts Festival

Admission is free to this three-day festival showcasing 90 of Colorado and our nation's finest artists. Artists will be present during the entire festival — you can meet them, ask questions and personalize your purchase.

The festival will once again be held in beautiful Dillon on July 20 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), July 21 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and July 22 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Aug. 4-5: Keystone's Bluegrass and Beer Festival

Keystone brings the wonders of Appalachia to the Rockies. Down-home cooking, frothy flavors and mountain music are just a piece of the pie. In a whirlwind of hillbilly luxuries, folks gather while 40+ craft breweries from Colorado and beyond showcase their unique blends of hops and barleys. Live music kicks up on three stages and the "best of the best" grace us with their presence throughout the two days.

More information: warrenstation.com

Aug. 10-19: Breckenridge International Festival of Arts

Inspired by themes of environment and mountain culture, the 10-day Breckenridge International Festival of Arts features an eclectic mix of music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment. From skateboarding mashups and musicians in trees to trailside harmonies and a hidden giant in the woods, BIFA offers an exhilarating program of extraordinary events in spectacular places and spaces across Breckenridge. BIFA offers free and ticketed events.

More information: breckcreate.org/bifa

Aug. 17-19: Copper Crush

Do you proudly have boxed wine next to staples like milk in your fridge? Is your wine budget $15 or less a bottle? Are you a wine fest virgin? This Copper Mountain event is designed to take the "frou frou" out of a wine festival. Come in your jeans, get ready to stomp grapes and enjoy events like a Candy Bar and Wine Pairing, Sampling of wines retailing at approachable pricing, enjoy crazy good music and more.

More information: coppercrushwinefest.com.

Aug. 18: Frisco Free Family Fun Fair

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park., families will enjoy free activities such as the Cave of Confusion, giant climbing wall, quad bungee jumper, bouncy castle, inflatable slide, Tumble Bumble Zorb Balls & Inflatable Bowling, balloon animals, face painting, live music and more. Food, beverages and goods will be available for purchase from vendors.

More information: townoffrisco.com

Aug. 24-25: Cider Circus

The Cider Circus brings a unique element to your traditional cider and beer tasting event. An aerialist show, amazing entertainers and circus fair add an extra element to the Friday pairings, VIP Samplings and Grand Tasting. Come to Copper on Friday evening or Saturday afternoon for what's sure to be an event to remember.

More information: cidercircus.com

Sept. 1: Keystone's Oktoberfest

Start the day with the River Run Merchant Tent Sale along with the Das Bier Burner 5K Run and get primed for the festivities later in the day. The 5K benefits SOS Outreach and starts at noon. The Summit Concert Band kicks off the music at 1 p.m. and Keystone's local favorite Those Austrian Guys take the stage at 2 p.m. and play throughout the day until 6 p.m. There will be plenty of kid's activities including free face painters, a bounce house and the Edelweiss Schuhplattlers, Polka Dancers.

More information: warrenstation.com

Sept. 1-2: Copper Country

Copper Mountain celebrates the best of the American spirit. Incredible free live music, kids' crafts and an arts festival, makes this the Labor Day event for the entire family. The 2018 line-up includes The Long Players, Marc Broussard, Ricky Skaggs, Umberto Fonte, Rodney Crowell, Richie Furay, Chris Hillman, Herb Pederson, Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes, The Mavericks, and a Country Showdown.

General admission is free, but there are VIP Tickets on sale that get you premier covered seating aside the Main Stage and a commemorative poster.

More information: coppercountry.com

Sept. 7-9: 24th Annual Oktoberfest

Breckenridge hosts the largest Oktoberfest street party in the Rocky Mountains. The September street party is where Munich meets the mountains, featuring over three dozen genuine German cuisine and brew vendors, German games and lots of polka dancing. Free to attend; food and drinks for purchase.

More information: gobreck.com/experience-breckenridge/festivals-and-events/breckenridge-oktoberfest

Sept. 20-23: Breckenridge Film Festival

Since its opening event in 1981, the Breckenridge Film Festival has celebrated the art of filmmaking. Each year a unique and varied array of independent films, premieres, receptions, educational programs and retrospectives honoring featured guests takes place high in the Colorado Rockies.

More information: breckfilmfest.org

