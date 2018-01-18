Summit County Art Forum opens “Ice & Snow” exhibit on Sunday, Jan. 21 featuring local artists

Summit County Art Forum will be hosting the grand opening of a new exhibit called "Ice & Snow" on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Summit County Commons. The exhibit will showcase work from local artists themed on the stuff that fuels happiness in Summit: ice and snow.

"We live in Summit County for a reason," Art Forum program assistant Leslie Walker said in a county press release. "People are so inspired by our amazing winters, so it's great to be able to showcase local artists' appreciation and interpretation of ice and snow. It's a lighthearted theme, but it really speaks to the Summit County experience."

Local artists showcased include Corky Woodring, Jeremy Greene, Bill Linfield, Kathy Wahler, Tai Leach, Abbe Gold, Scott Brockmeier, Bruce Spinney, Drew Gibson, Matt Norfleet, Joanne Stolen, Gail Shears, Todd Powell, Scott Cramer and Rocket Nelson. Antiques from Richard Allen's Vintage Ski World collection will also be on display.

"We have a variety of mediums on exhibit," Walker said. "We have fabric art, photography, pastels, watercolors, found art, creative oil and wood pieces. It's a very eclectic show, as most of ours are."

Walker added that shows like "Ice & Snow" are important to Summit, as it keeps the county's culture vibrant and gives residents a deeper appreciation of the beauty around them every day.

"Art makes people feel good. It makes people think. It allows us all to have a deeper appreciation for where we are and why we're here. It's very important to us and to me to feature 99 percent local Summit artists in our forum."

The opening takes place at the Art Forum display space on the upper floor of the County Commons from 4-6 p.m. and is free to the public and all ages. Light refreshments will be served.